BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC) has recently included the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) by Compression Works for use in junctional hemorrhage bleeding for U.S. warfighters and our allied partners around the world.
The Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC) is the pre-hospital arm of the Joint Trauma System for the Department of Defense. The CoTCCC and the TCCC Working Group focus all of their efforts on providing the best recommendations for training and equipment for our individual service members, combat medics, corpsman, pararescue and med techs going into harm's way.
The AAJT-S by Compression Works is used to treat non-compressible hemorrhages by U.S. special operations units, army units and allied special operations partners globally. It is the only device that has been proven to save lives in both upper and lower junctional (axilla and groin) bleeding conditions and to treat pelvic bleeding.
The AAJT-S is cleared by the FDA, meets the CoTCCC criteria, and has been vetted, studied and published by the Institute for Surgical Research (ISR) and the 59th Med Wing of the U.S. Air Force researchers in San Antonio, Texas. The Compression Works device is also featured in over 64 peer reviewed publications in the literature.
In two independent research studies, the U.S. military found that the AAJT-S was equivalent to Zone 3 REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta), a resuscitation technique used by trauma surgeons in the hospital. The AAJT-S is the only device that has been shown to be equivalent to Zone 3 REBOA at the point of injury. The device is also able to be easily applied in the field by first responders, helping to stop bleeding and stabilize patients until they can reach definitive care. Whether used on the battlefield or in the pre-hospital EMS setting, the Compression Works device helps save lives by controlling difficult bleeding conditions.
"We are delighted to receive the support of the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care for the use of the AAJT-S for junctional hemorrhages and difficult bleeding situations," said Scott Dodson, President and CEO, Compression Works, Inc. "This multi-functional life-saving device was designed for the military, has been battlefield tested, widely studied and is optimized for both military and civilian use applications to stop bleeding and save lives," said Dodson. "We look forward to the AAJT-S becoming the standard of care for our warfighters and accident victims who would otherwise potentially bleed out from their injuries without this technology."
The CoTCCC Committee chair explained in correspondence with Compression Works Inc., the manufacturer of the AAJT-S, that the device will be included and supported as products that are cleared by the FDA to treat non-compressible hemorrhages.
The AAJT-S by Compression Works is made in the United States of America and has thousands of devices in the market with U.S. special operations forces, allied special operations units and in the pre-hospital EMS segment around the world. For more information, visit or contact us at http://www.compressionworks.com.
About Compression Works
Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life saving care. The solution is used by the military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS and federal and local law enforcement agencies. The AAJT-S device is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. Compression Works is a veteran owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield.
Media Contact
Scott Dodson, CEO, Compression Works Inc., (800) 988-4052, scott@compressionworks.com
SOURCE Compression Works Inc.