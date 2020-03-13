BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cotton Candy Fabrics, a full-service community fabric and quilt shop in Brookfield, Connecticut, announced it has expanded its store to offer more fabrics, classes, and fun to sewists and quilters of all ages and levels.
Beyond thousands of bolts of designer quilting cotton, Cotton Candy Fabrics carries a selection of batiks, flannel, knits, canvas and other apparel fabrics. The store has sewing patterns and kits, and many notions including Aurifil thread and Creative Grids rulers. Additionally, the shop offers a variety of sewing and quilting classes in their Bernina classroom. They make custom quilts, quilted gifts, and finish quilts on their Handi Quilter computerized longarm machines for customers, and are an authorized Handi Quilter retailer.
Cotton Candy Fabrics will celebrate their expansion on Saturday, March 21, in conjunction with Worldwide Quilting Day. Customers can expect free gifts, refreshments, and special deals, as well as demos and hands-on experiences, including:
- Ribbon cutting at 9:30 AM ET
- Perfecting your Quilt Binding at 10 AM ET
- Hands-on Longarm Quilting at 12 PM ET
- Make and Take a Spring Table Topper at 2 PM ET
The festivities will continue on Sunday, March 22, with a charity sewing event to benefit the Women's Center of Greater Danbury. The shop is titling the event, "A Magical Sewing Experience," as they plan to make disappearing nine patch quilts for clients of the Women's Center, with hopes that these women in need feel safe and loved.
Owner Erin Byrne is a New Milford resident who learned to sew in high school and is passionate about bringing people in the community together through creativity. She noted, "Sewing has never been more important, given the impact that fast fashion and mass-produced home décor have on the environment. Making sustainable clothing and quilts is a great way to minimize waste and share love through something crafted with your own two hands. We couldn't be happier to expand our presence in Brookfield—and welcome all to visit the store and learn to sew."
The 1,500 square-foot expansion features a new "Try Before Your Buy" classroom with state-of-the-art Bernina sewing machines. The store is offering several upcoming classes, including:
- A lecture and trunk show on March 27, featuring Moda Fabrics designer, Deb Strain
- An apparel sewing class on April 25 and April 26, featuring Project Runway alum, Samuel Joseph Donovan
- Learn to quilt class, beginning April 20
- Kids classes, retreats, and birthday parties
To learn more about Cotton Candy Fabrics, please visit https://www.cottoncandyfabrics.com/
About Cotton Candy Fabrics
Cotton Candy Fabrics is a community fabric and quilt shop in Brookfield, Connecticut, that also offers online shopping of over 3,500 bolts of quilting cotton, batiks and flannel with notions, and patterns/books. The shop features a classroom, outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and Bernina sewing machines with dedicated cutting and ironing stations, design walls for each student, a private rest room, and kitchen. The store offers apparel fabrics such as denim, knits, cotton lawns, and more, as well as additional quilting fabrics. Cotton Candy Fabrics is located at 457 Federal Road in Brookfield, CT. The store is open Monday-Saturday (9 AM – 5 PM), Thursday (9 AM – 7 PM) and Sunday (11 AM – 3 PM). Cotton Candy Fabrics sells Bernina sewing machines and is an authorized Handi Quilter longarm dealer.