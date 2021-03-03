PEKIN, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In less than three weeks, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorders healthcare professionals, will launch its 2021 Symposium, a virtual experience of more than 80 sessions and workshops, four world-renowned keynote speakers, the four Core Courses needed to fulfill prerequisites for Certification or the Educational Designation and the traditional Exhibit Hall featuring many various presentations from the leading treatment centers in the field of eating disorders treatment.
"Our traditional in-person iaedp™ Symposium was disrupted by the coronavirus both in 2020 and this year," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at iaedp™ Foundation, "but that hasn't prevented us from offering the best and most innovative training and education available in eating disorders treatment today, featuring a corps of tremendous healthcare eating disorders professionals from the U.S. and around the world."
A first-time offering to all participants as part of the 2021 Symposium registration fee are the Core Courses, which are needed to fulfill the prerequisites for Certification or the Educational Designation. The Core Courses, usually an added cost during the iaedp™ Symposium represent a significant value by being included in this year's registration fee.
"This is a tremendous offering for all participants," says Harken. "Since the 2021 Symposium will be available virtually for over six months, participants have the opportunity to plan their schedules to participate in each of the Core Courses as well as the more than 80 sessions and workshops."
Unlike past iaedp™ Symposiums, where the in-person event requires participants to schedule a select a specific number of sessions over the four-day conference, when the 2021 Symposium
premieres virtually on March 18 and runs to September 1, registered participants can virtually experience all 87 sessions and workshops and the interactive Exhibit Hall.
One key feature for the 2021 iaedpTM Symposium that remains in place from previous years are the Continuing Education Credits (CEs) available for attendees to earn -- a maximum of 40 CEs in 2021. While this year's virtual Symposium allows all participants the opportunity to watch as many sessions as they wish, 40 is the maximum number of CEs available to earn. For specific CE information, visit the iaedp™ Symposium registration page.
"While there's no substitute for the in-person iaedp™ Symposiums, which we hope will return in 2022, being able to see and experience every session, the Core Courses and the interactive Exhibit Hall is a special and worthwhile opportunity for all participants," says Harken.
For more information about 2021 iaedp™ Symposium registration and Sponsorships, go to iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For more information on the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium, visit iaedp.com.
The 2021 iaedp™ Symposium proudly announces its special Symposium sponsors:
- 2021 Diamond Sponsors: Recovery Record, SimplePractice and Penn Medicine Princeton Center for Eating Disorders.
- 2021 Sapphire Sponsors: Focus Treatment Centers, Reasons Eating Disorder Center, Los Gatos Therapy Center, and ExtensionMD
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Centers; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
