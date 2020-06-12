SAN MATEO, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that it has acquired BELLIN Group, a leading provider of treasury management software (TMS). With a long history in treasury, BELLIN's cloud-based TMS platform improves visibility and control over cash and optimizes treasury processes. The acquisition will extend Coupa's value within treasury, payments, and working capital processes, strengthening Coupa's position as a comprehensive and indispensable platform for managing business spend.
Based in Ettenheim, Germany, with offices in London, Vancouver, Cambridge, Mass., and Karlsruhe, Germany, BELLIN's innovative solutions for cash and liquidity management, payments, and financial instruments are used by large and mid-sized organizations globally. The addition of deep treasury management capabilities to Coupa's portfolio will enable businesses to gain visibility into, fully manage, and reduce risk across a unified set of spend and liquidity information.
"Treasury can no longer operate as a siloed function as it is an integral part of a company's spend management strategy," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "The acquisition of BELLIN extends the strategy we've already embarked on, to provide financial leaders with a comprehensive view of company spend, company liquidity, and the risks associated with both. I am pleased to welcome Martin Bellin and the BELLIN team to Coupa and look forward to furthering our joint mission of empowering businesses with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter."
As an integral part of the Coupa platform and positioned as Coupa Treasury Management, BELLIN will offer businesses:
- Full cash and liquidity management and forecasting
- Advanced payments capabilities
- Management of cash and liquidity risks and exposures
- Sophisticated intercompany netting
These core treasury capabilities will benefit from access to spend transactions in Coupa, opening up more working capital optimization opportunities and broadening the view of risk across the platform.
"As a corporate treasurer early in my career, I found that the solutions available to treasury professionals were wholly inadequate and not user-friendly. I founded BELLIN to empower financial executives with best-in-class tools to comprehensively manage cash with visibility, control, and agility, and I am proud of what we have achieved so far," said Martin Bellin, chief executive officer at BELLIN Group. "Joining Coupa gives our team the ability to invest further in driving value for Treasury teams, while at the same time, partnering to break down the organizational silos that exist between Treasury and other Finance teams."
BELLIN has received a number of recent accolades, including Treasury Management International's Innovation and Excellence Award: "Solution Innovation – Fighting Fraud", as well as the Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Award: "Best Treasury Management System for Cross-Border Payments."
"In today's economic environment, getting Procurement, Accounts Payable, and Treasury teams to share a unified view of spend and liquidity is a top agenda item for finance leaders," said Kevin Permenter, research manager at IDC. "With this acquisition, Coupa continues to bring innovation and synergies across all areas of its Business Spend Management platform to control spend, optimize cash, maximize working capital, reduce risk, and remove functional silos within companies."
