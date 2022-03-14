Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

 By Coupa Software
  • Record Annual Revenues of $725 Million, 34% Year-Over-Year Growth
  • Record Annual Calculated Billings of $855 Million, 33% Year-Over-Year Growth
  • Record Annual Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $168 Million and $156 Million, Respectively

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

"We finished the fiscal year strong, delivering record revenue and free cash flow results in the fourth quarter," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "During Fiscal '22, we grew new business in excess of 60%, which we define as new recurring revenue from new customer logos and add-on transactions. That growth was driven by strength in our core business, coupled with momentum in our integration of acquired assets. Our customers continue to realize meaningful value and reach new levels of success with Coupa's all-in-one Business Spend Management platform. As the clear leader in Business Spend Management, we're tightly aligned with our community to bring back-office digital transformation to the forefront, a journey that's only just beginning for many companies."

Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Total revenues were $193.3 million, an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $173.0 million, an increase of 28% compared to the same period last year.
  • Calculated billings were $318.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. On an organic basis (without giving effect to acquired deferred revenue from LLamasoft of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021), this represents an increase of 25%.
  • GAAP operating loss was $59.8 million, compared to $95.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $27.8 million, compared to $11.2 million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $96.0 million, compared to $61.4 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $1.29, compared to $0.85 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $14.4 million, compared to $13.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.19, compared to $0.17 for the same period last year.
  • Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $64.2 million and $60.6 million, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results:

  • Total revenues were $725.3 million, an increase of 34% from the previous year. Subscription revenues were $634.0 million, an increase of 35% from the previous year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $244.1 million, compared to $166.6 million for the previous year. Non-GAAP operating income was $89.4 million, compared to $52.7 million for the previous year.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $379.0 million, compared to $180.1 million for the previous year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $5.13, compared to $2.63 for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $63.2 million, compared to $55.7 million for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.83, compared to $0.77 for the previous year.
  • Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows for the year ended January 31, 2022, were positive $168.1 million and $155.6 million, respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP measures used by Coupa.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of March 14, 2022.

First quarter of fiscal 2023:

  • Total revenues are expected to be $189.0 to $191.0 million.
  • Subscription revenues are expected to be $171.0 to $173.0 million.
  • Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $18.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $6.0 to $8.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.03 to $0.06 per share.
  • Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 86.5 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2023:

  • Total revenues are expected to be $836.0 to $840.0 million.
  • Subscription revenues are expected to be $756.0 to $760.0 million.
  • Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $80.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $25.0 to $29.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.15 to $0.19 per share.
  • Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 88.0 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated to GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa Community in Q4, including Entrata, Formlabs, Fresh Consulting, Grammarly, Happify Inc, Hey Car - Mobility Trader Holding GmbH, Hippo Insurance, Hopper, HotSpot Therapeutics, Index Exchange, IO Bio US, Inc, Libbs Farmacêutica, Luzerner Kantonsspital, Lyten, MasterClass, M-Files, Natural One S/A, NSW Rural Fire Service, Nurix, Ohio Transmission Corporation, Olive, Pernod Ricard Deutschland GmbH, Playstudios, Inc., Remote Technology, Inc., Revel Transit Inc., Rocky Mountaineer, Schrodinger, Science 37, Inc., Senta Partners, Shps Tecnologia E Servicos Ltda, Sloan Valve Co, St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Stahl, Stuart Delivery SL., Sun Auto Tire & Service, Sweetgreen, Tamouh Integrated Business Services LLC, Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., The Alpha Corporation of Tennessee, The Financial Times Ltd, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, Transplace Texas, LP, ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe AG, WealthSimple Inc, WorldStrides LLC, and WSH.
  • Launched Coupa Travel and Expense, a fully unified solution to transform the traveler experience and deliver real-time travel spend optimization.
  • Launched Community.ai, a set of next-gen spend management innovations to transform B2B communities and how buyers and sellers interact.
  • Announced two Coupa Pay partnerships with HSBC and AirPlus to provide European companies with access to a fast, seamless, and secure way to manage payments with virtual cards.
  • Opened submissions for its Spendsetter Awards to recognize leaders revolutionizing business spend management (BSM) at its global community conference Inspire in North America and EMEA.
  • Launched a mentoring program with Black Young Professionals (BYP) and Coupa Empower.
  • Launched its new video series "Trends on Spend" with Coupa Chief Procurement Officer Michael Van Keulen.

President, Finance & Operations – Role Change:

Coupa also announces today that Todd Ford, its President, Finance & Operations, will transition from his current executive position to a newly created advisory role of President & CFO, Emeritus.

"I want to thank Todd for his tremendous contributions at Coupa over the past seven years.  He is an incredible leader at Coupa and partner to me," said Bernshteyn. "We are fortunate that Todd has developed and supported senior leaders in our Finance organization to succeed him, and with Todd continuing his transition as an advisor for an extended period, we expect to have a very smooth transition."

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net (loss) income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expenses; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, cash flows, liquidity and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: Coupa is subject to macroeconomic uncertainties driven by the war in Ukraine, inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 7, 2021, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of March 14, 2022. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

The financial results presented in this press release are unaudited and are therefore preliminary. They should not be viewed as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There is a possibility that Coupa's fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results could change prior to the completion of the fiscal 2022 audit.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

January 31,



Year Ended

January 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues:















Subscription

$     172,955



$     134,942



$     634,034



$     470,341

Professional services and other

20,343



28,602



91,255



71,302

Total revenues

193,298



163,544



725,289



541,643

Cost of revenues:















Subscription

55,097



48,039



209,799



147,374

Professional services and other

21,572



31,598



103,437



74,327

Total cost of revenues

76,669



79,637



313,236



221,701

Gross profit

116,629



83,907



412,053



319,942

Operating expenses:















Research and development

40,860



46,383



166,486



133,842

Sales and marketing

89,885



86,481



327,786



236,312

General and administrative

45,727



46,400



161,865



116,341

Total operating expenses

176,472



179,264



656,137



486,495

Loss from operations

(59,843)



(95,357)



(244,084)



(166,553)

Interest expense

(31,887)



(29,451)



(122,741)



(91,271)

Other income (expense), net

(2,137)



4,488



(4,883)



13,321

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(93,867)



(120,320)



(371,708)



(244,503)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

95



(58,933)



(2,602)



(64,386)

Net loss

(93,962)



(61,387)



(369,106)



(180,117)

Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

(273)





(1,063)



Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

2,323





10,996



Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$      (96,012)



$      (61,387)



$    (379,039)



$    (180,117)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$          (1.29)



$          (0.85)



$          (5.13)



$          (2.63)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

74,715



72,160



73,816



68,559

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





January 31, 2022



January 31, 2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$     506,459



$     323,284

Marketable securities

223,032



283,036

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

226,191



196,009

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

38,270



36,381

Deferred commissions, current portion

21,096



15,541

Total current assets

1,015,048



854,251

Property and equipment, net

30,576



28,266

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

48,562



36,832

Goodwill

1,514,550



1,480,847

Intangible assets, net

510,663



632,173

Operating lease right-of-use assets

42,659



41,305

Other assets

31,121



31,491

Total assets

$  3,193,179



$  3,105,165

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, Other Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$         4,610



$         4,831

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

79,160



80,271

Deferred revenue, current portion

468,783



356,115

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

1,639



609,068

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

12,760



11,222

Total current liabilities

566,952



1,061,507

Convertible senior notes, net

1,614,257



897,525

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

22,655



5,773

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

31,172



31,845

Other liabilities

52,481



67,915

Total liabilities

2,287,517



2,064,565

Redeemable non-controlling interests

12,084



Other temporary equity



369

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share



Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share

7



7

Additional paid-in capital

1,778,840



1,556,865

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,643



9,165

Accumulated deficit

(894,912)



(525,806)

Total stockholders' equity

893,578



1,040,231

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, other temporary equity and stockholders' equity

$   3,193,179



$  3,105,165

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Year Ended

January 31,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$     (379,039)



$     (180,117)

Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

9,933



Net loss

(369,106)



(180,117)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

146,392



72,105

Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net

377



1,038

Amortization of deferred commissions

18,600



14,704

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

115,688



86,541

Stock-based compensation

199,895



149,423

Loss (gain) on conversion of convertible senior notes

357



(3,154)

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

(1,338)



(27,409)

Other

(2,876)



3,761

Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(25,752)



(36,757)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,447)



2,954

Other assets

23,266



6,786

Deferred commissions

(35,906)



(24,157)

Accounts payable

(326)



(851)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(28,569)



(65,995)

Deferred revenue

128,835



79,330

Net cash provided by operating activities

168,090



78,202

Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of marketable securities

(176,716)



(1,017,751)

Maturities of marketable securities

140,300



396,595

Sale of marketable securities

94,916



835,123

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(47,312)



(863,597)

Purchases of other investments

(10,000)



Purchases of property and equipment

(13,853)



(11,492)

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,665)



(661,122)

Cash flows from financing activities







Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests

2,223



Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs



1,355,066

Purchase of capped calls



(192,786)

Repayments of convertible senior notes

(5,751)



(555,352)

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

9,446



19,232

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

21,626



15,631

Net cash provided by financing activities

27,544



641,791

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(219)



438

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

182,750



59,309

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

327,589



268,280

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$       510,339



$       327,589

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets







Cash and cash equivalents

$       506,459



$       323,284

Restricted cash included in other assets

3,880



4,305

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$       510,339



$       327,589

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended January 31, 2022

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets(2)



Amortization of

Debt Discount 

and

Issuance Costs



Other (3)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:























Costs of subscription

$         55,097



$          (3,857)



$       (18,050)



$                 —



$              —



$         33,190

Costs of professional services and other

21,572



(4,007)



(2,135)







15,430

Gross profit

60.3%



4.1%



10.4%



0.0%



0.0%



74.8%

























Research and development

40,860



(11,044)









29,816

Sales and marketing

89,885



(15,441)



(12,781)







61,663

General and administrative

45,727



(20,295)









25,432

Income (loss) from operations

(59,843)



54,644



32,966







27,767

Operating margin

(31.0)%



28.3%



17.1%



0.0%



0.0%



14.4%

























Interest expense

(31,887)







29,972





(1,915)

Other income (expense), net

(2,137)











(2,137)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(93,867)



54,644



32,966



29,972





23,715

Provision for income taxes

95



433



8,963





106



9,597

Net income (loss)

(93,962)



54,211



24,003



29,972



(106)



14,118

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(273)











(273)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

2,323









2,323



Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

(96,012)



54,211



24,003



29,972



2,217



14,391

























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$            (1.29)



















$              0.19

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$            (1.29)



















$              0.19





(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,715 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,715 basic and 76,564 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company identified that it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly non-GAAP income tax adjustment associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company corrected the $4.9 million cumulative impact of such errors from prior periods as an out-of-period adjustment in the quarter ended January 31, 2022, of which $2.3 million relates to the previous financial year.

(3)

Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended January 31, 2021

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets



Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs



Loss on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes



Other Expenses (2)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:



























Costs of subscription

$          48,039



$           (3,797)



$        (13,191)



$                  —



$                 —



$                  —



$          31,051

Costs of professional services and other

31,598



(7,260)



(6,452)









17,886

Gross profit

51.3%



6.8%



12.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



70.1%





























Research and development

46,383



(16,554)











29,829

Sales and marketing

86,481



(21,856)



(12,916)









51,709

General and administrative

46,400



(24,532)











21,868

Income (loss) from operations

(95,357)



73,999



32,559









11,201

Operating margin

(58.3)%



45.2%



19.9%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



6.8%





























Interest expense

(29,451)







27,814







(1,637)

Other income (expense)

4,488









12





4,500

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(120,320)



73,999



32,559



27,814



12





14,064

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(58,933)



1,763



747



7,103





50,378



1,058

Net income (loss)

(61,387)



72,236



31,812



20,711



12



(50,378)



13,006





























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$             (0.85)























$              0.18

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$             (0.85)























$              0.17





(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 72,160 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 72,160 basic and 77,013 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other Expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Year Ended January 31, 2022

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets(2)



Amortization of

Debt Discount 

and

Issuance Costs



Loss on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes



Other (3)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:



























Costs of subscription

$ 209,799



$  (14,920)



$      (63,197)



$                 —



$            —



$           —



$ 131,682

Costs of professional services and other

103,437



(16,991)



(18,151)









68,295

Gross profit

56.8%



4.4%



11.2%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



72.4%





























Research and development

166,486



(44,119)











122,367

Sales and marketing

327,786



(52,109)



(52,194)









223,483

General and administrative

161,865



(71,756)











90,109

Income (loss) from operations

(244,084)



199,895



133,542









89,353

Operating margin

(33.7)%



27.6%



18.4%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



12.3%





























Interest expense

(122,741)







115,688







(7,053)

Other income (expense)

(4,883)









357





(4,526)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(371,708)



199,895



133,542



115,688



357





77,774

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(2,602)



2,983



14,410







852



15,643

Net income (loss)

(369,106)



196,912



119,132



115,688



357



(852)



62,131

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,063)













(1,063)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

10,996











10,996



Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

(379,039)



196,912



119,132



115,688



357



10,144



63,194





























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$      (5.13)























$        0.86

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$      (5.13)























$        0.83





(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,816 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,816 basic and 76,297 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company identified that it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly non-GAAP income tax adjustment associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets. In the consolidated financial statements ended January 31, 2022, the Company corrected the $2.3 million cumulative impact of such prior-period error as an out-of-period adjustment.

(3)

Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Year Ended January 31, 2021

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets



Change in Fair

Value of

Contingent

Consideration

Liability



Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs



Gain on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes



Other Expenses(2)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:































Costs of subscription

$ 147,374



$  (11,438)



$      (35,561)



$            —



$           —



$           —



$           —



$ 100,375

Costs of professional services and other

74,327



(15,563)



(7,052)











51,712

Gross profit

59.1%



5.0%



7.9%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



71.9%

































Research and development

133,842



(37,685)













96,157

Sales and marketing

236,312



(48,414)



(20,284)











167,614

General and administrative

116,341



(55,750)





12,500









73,091

Income (loss) from operations

(166,553)



168,850



62,897



(12,500)









52,694

Operating margin

(30.7)%



31.2%



11.6%



(2.3)%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



9.7%

































Interest expense

(91,271)









86,541







(4,730)

Other income (expense)

13,321











(3,154)





10,167

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(244,503)



168,850



62,897



(12,500)



86,541



(3,154)





58,131

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(64,386)



6,084



432





9,588





50,688



2,406

Net income (loss)

(180,117)



162,766



62,465



(12,500)



76,953



(3,154)



(50,688)



55,725

































Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$      (2.63)



























$        0.81

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$      (2.63)



























$        0.77





(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,559 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,559 basic and 72,692 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other Expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended January 31,



Year Ended January 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$           64,182



$           20,404



$         168,090



$           78,202

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(3,597)



(1,933)



(13,853)



(11,492)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount



201



1,338



27,409

Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination



19,428





19,428

Adjusted free cash flows

$           60,585



$           38,100



$         155,575



$         113,547







Trailing Twelve

Months Ended January 31,



2022



2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$      168,090



$        78,202

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(13,853)



(11,492)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

1,338



27,409

Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination



19,428

Adjusted free cash flows

155,575



113,547

Divided by: total revenues

$      725,289



$      541,643

Adjusted free cash flows margin

21.5 %



21.0 %

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-reports-fourth-quarter--full-year-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301502202.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.