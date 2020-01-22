ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced today the year-end tax reporting information for its 2019 distributions and the 2019 distributions of TIER REIT, Inc., which merged with the Company on June 14, 2019.  Due to the one-for-four reverse stock split which occurred on June 14, 2019, Cousins' distributions for the tax year ended December 31, 2019 are reported on two separate Forms 1099-DIV as follows:

CUSIP:  222795106 from January 1, 2019 to June 14, 2019 1

Record
Date

Paid Date

Total
Distributions
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
 Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain 2

Section
199A
Dividends

1/4/2019

1/14/2019

$0.065000

$0.034294

$0.030706

$0.000000

$0.034294

4/3/2019

4/15/2019

$0.072500

$0.071299

$0.001201

$0.000000

$0.071299


1 Does not reflect one-for-four reverse stock split.
2 Represents unrecaptured section 1250 gain included in capital gain distributions.

CUSIP:  222795502 from June 15, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Record
Date

Paid Date

Total
Distributions
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain 1

Section
199A
Dividends

7/3/2019

7/15/2019

$0.290000

$0.290000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.290000

10/3/2019

10/15/2019

$0.290000

$0.270761

$0.019239

$0.000000

$0.270761


1 Represents unrecaptured section 1250 gain included in capital gain distributions.

Additionally, distributions for stockholders of TIER REIT, Inc. prior to the merger with Cousins on June 14, 2019, are classified as follows:

CUSIP:  88650V208

Record
Date

Paid
Date

Total
Distributions
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain 1

Nondividend
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends

3/15/19

3/29/19

$0.180000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.000000

$0.180000

$0.00000


1 Represents unrecaptured section 1250 gain included in capital gain distributions.

This release has been prepared with the information available to date because the Company's and TIER REIT, Inc.'s tax returns have not yet been filed.  The tax consequences of these distributions to each stockholder depend on such stockholder's particular facts and circumstances.  Stockholders are thus encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the U.S. federal, state, local, and non-U.S. tax treatment of these distributions.  No material change in the taxable classifications is expected. 

