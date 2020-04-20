WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, today announced the appointment of Ron Ducharme as Vice President of Business Development. Ducharme will lead the marketing, sales and overall new business development worldwide for the company's serialized barcode high-security label solution as well as the growing number of product offerings in brand protection and serialization.
"Ron's unique experience in the marketing and technical development of label materials and management of large-scale projects will be invaluable to Covectra, especially as we launch our innovative serialization technology solutions for a variety of market applications," said Steve Wood, President of Covectra. "We are pleased to have him join us and believe he will be instrumental to help move Covectra to the next phase of our growth."
Prior to joining Covectra, Ron worked for nearly 40 years at FLEXcon Company in a variety of technical, marketing and product management positions. He most recently was Market Development Manager for the FLEXcon's durable and digital products and was instrumental in three U.S. patents for its products. Ron holds a BSBA from Nichols College and an MBA from Suffolk University.
"I am extremely excited to join Covectra at this juncture," said Ducharme. "The increasing demand for stronger product security has opened the door for more innovative ways to leverage our unique serialization technologies and other exciting R&D projects currently in development."
About Covectra
Covectra provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.
