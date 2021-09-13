MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, will speak at SPE's 2021 Topical Conference (TopCon), a preeminent gathering of experts in all fields of plastics decorating, coatings and in-mold decorating/labeling. This year's TopCon will take place in conjunction with the 2021 In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA) Symposium on September 16 – 17 at the Westin Hotels & Resorts in Edina (Minneapolis), MN.
Where to find Covectra at TopCon 2021:
TopCon Session Title: "Security Labeling: Anti-counterfeiting Strategies for Products and Packaging"
Who: Ronald Ducharme, VP, Business Development, Covectra
When: Thursday, September 16 from 9:45 to 10:15 am
Where: George W. Baird Ballroom, Westin Hotel
What: One of the largest impacts of COVID-19 is the dramatic increase in ecommerce, which has led to a proportional increase in counterfeiting and diversion. This session will explore the various advanced packaging and technology options that organizations can consider to authenticate products, protect buyers, identify illicit sellers, provide universal brand protection, and strengthen track and tracing capabilities throughout the supply chain.
About Covectra
Covectra's provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain, extending to the unit dose level. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us on Twitter at @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.
