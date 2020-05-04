RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale, an InsurTech broker, was approved as a new Coverholder at Lloyd's of London. Cover Whale is collaborating with Lloyd's syndicates to provide a new insurance facility for thousands of Trucks in the US.
"Cover Whale helps streamline Insurance starting with a segment that needs it most - Commercial Auto for Truckers. We're delivering solutions that combine our extensive Underwriting with Technology, Data, and AI to drive improved results for our partners and insureds," said Cover Whale CEO, Daniel Abrahamsen, an industry veteran.
Jason Wexler, Chief Underwriting Officer at Cover Whale announces, "Cover Whale's new Lloyd's capacity allows expansion of our exclusive distribution to more clients and territories. We have launched a cutting-edge trucking platform that streamlined the application and quoting process to provide industry-leading 24/7 access to fast quotes, binders, policy documents, and self-servicing." The innovative CoverWhale.com platform utilizing advanced technology, Big Data, automation, and actuarial scoring that stands out from the competition.
ABOUT COVER WHALE
Cover Whale, an InsurTech Broker, founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans focuses on underwriting, technology, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale built the most agent-friendly online platform providing a simple solution for Insurance Quotes with more programs released in the future. Products are available exclusively through CoverWhale.com, with capacity from leading Carriers.
