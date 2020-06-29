- Enters Agreement with Lender Group on Terms of Comprehensive Restructuring - Files Voluntary Petitions Under Chapter 11 to Implement Agreement - Reorganization Designed to Align Capital Structure with Strong Operating Assets and Logistical Business to Deliver Long-Term Competitive Cost Structure and Profitability Across Industrial and Energy Segments - Continues Normal Operations and Serving Customers Across its Industrial and Energy Markets - Approximately $250 Million of Cash Currently on Hand to Fund Operations and Manage Reorganization Process