COVID-19, political unrest, market volatility increase the importance of private markets in 2021 and beyond, according to Mercer research

- Globally, select private market strategies appear to be well-positioned to capitalize on post-COVID changes in consumer and business behaviors - Allocations to US private equity, venture capital and infrastructure strategies were relatively steady despite weaker investment and realization activity - Early impact of COVID-19 muted new commitments to Asia-focused strategies - European private equity fundraising and investment activity has remained sluggish