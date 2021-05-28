AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges and opportunities to the clinical research industry. Within every region of the USA, the acceleration of R&D activities by vaccine developers has translated to an increased need for experienced research investigators.
In 2020, Platinum Research Network (PRN) and its member companies pioneered new technologies and methods to scale up delivery of predictable enrollment and high-quality data – all to support the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines. The network is known for its geographic diversity providing research services in a mix of urban, suburban, and rural site locations. With the addition of Mills Clinical Research in California, PRN now provides those services from sea to shining sea.
Founded in 1999, Mills Clinical Research focuses on infectious diseases, vaccine trials, and men's health. Located in Los Angeles, CA, Mills Clinical Research is led by Principal Investigator and CEO Dr. Anthony Mills. Dr. Mills, a pioneer in clinical research with a long history in advocating and helping reduce health inequalities, especially amongst black and brown and LGBTQ+ communities. As an HIV specialist, Dr. Mills built his clinical research operation to provide his patients with access to new medicines and preventives.
While the network provides expertise in multiple therapeutic areas, all PRN partners share a passion for prevention and treatment of Infectious Diseases. "Dr. Mills was an obvious fit to join our team, given his extensive experience in the infectious disease space and his reputation for high quality clinical research," said Jason Roth, Vice President of PRN. "We are ecstatic that Dr. Mills and his clinical team have joined our research family."
To date, Platinum Research Network research centers have enrolled more than 15,000 clinical trial participants into COVID-19 vaccine studies including adults, older adults, children, and pregnant patients. PRN Members include MedPharmics, Meridian Clinical Research, Sterling
Research Group, Sundance Clinical Research, Tekton Research, Ventavia Research Group – and now Mills Clinical Research.
