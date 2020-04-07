OMAHA, Neb., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Friday, April 10th, leading voices such as Scott Belsky and Todd Henry will come together and offer a live virtual conference for free. Organized in just one week, the event is a product of challenge from COVID-19.
Like many small businesses, local startup Populus Coworking is struggling in a world of social distancing. Populus recently launched to gather people together and create a valuable community. Almost overnight, that entire business model disappeared. The momentum from seven months of rapid growth was no match for the Coronavirus economy.
Now unable to build community in a new 10,000 SF space, Founder Micah Yost quickly pivoted to find other value for small business owners. In just one week, Populus organized this virtual conference with leading names in music, business, and innovation. It's called the Living Room Conference. The entire event will be offered for free online this Friday, April 10th, starting at 11 AM CDT. Anyone is welcome to join on the Populus Coworking website or Facebook page.
Guests for the virtual conference include three-time Grammy award winner Kevin Olusola, Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky and Twitch Director of Creator Development, Marcus Graham. Additionally, author and speaker Todd Henry will join the conference as well as world-touring artist Roddy Chong. Several other experts will be present throughout the day.
After many conversations with Populus members and the community, Yost knew people needed hope. "Immediate solutions may be hard, but we can have hope in difficult times," said Yost. "This free, virtual, conference is intended to cast vision for entrepreneurs and creatives struggling with COVID-19."
All are welcome to attend this conference on April 10th. A suggested ticket donation of $49 can be made but is not required. All the details are on the Populus Coworking website at www.populus.co/conference.
About Populus
Populus is flexible and inspired workspace. Founded by local entrepreneur and speaker Micah Yost, Populus offers private offices, dedicated desks, and open coworking options.
For more information or comment, visit www.populus.co or contact Founder Micah Yost at 237470@email4pr.com or (402) 625- 7866