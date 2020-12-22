- Annual vehicle sales pace in December is expected to finish near 15.5 million, down from last month's 15.6 million pace and last year's healthy 16.8 million pace. - With extra selling days in December 2020, sales volume is expected to rise 1.9% from year-earlier levels and finish near 1.54 million units. - Fourth quarter performance helps 2020 finish down only 15.3% versus 2019, a surprising result after a 34.1% plunge in Q2.