ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No coal is expected in this year's stockings as annual vehicle sales head toward another 17 million finish. Sales volume this month is likely to be just enough to lift the market above 17 million units for the fifth consecutive year. Cox Automotive expects auto sales in the U.S. to reach 1.58 million in December, slightly above the 1.55 million needed to reach the milestone.
The seasonally adjusted sales pace is expected to finish near 17.2 million, up from last month's 17.1 million level, and just above the current 2019 year-to-date pace near 17.0 million. Sales volume, based on 25 selling days, one less than last month or last year, is expected to finish down 3.2% versus December 2018, however up nearly 11% from last month. Total sales in 2019 are forecast to be down more than 1% from last year, and this negative trend is expected to continue this month, and into 2020.
Strong December sales are critical for the industry, particularly for clearing previous model year inventory from dealerships. Consumer interest peaks during the holiday shopping season and buyers take advantage of significant OEM discounts and incentives. In recent years, December sales have been hot with the four best-ever Decembers occurring in the last four years, and the SAAR has averaged over 17.4 million.
This year may be slightly different, according to Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive: "One key factor for this December's results is the sales calendar. With 25 selling days, one less than last December, a sales volume decline is expected. In addition, Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals were late last month, shortening the holiday shopping period and possibly pulling some December vehicle buyers forward. In fact, last month's sales volume was the highest November in history, and 30,000-50,000 above recent years."
The record for December occurred in 2016 when 1.68 million vehicles sold. The average over the last four December results is closer to 1.63 million, about 70,000 above the minimum needed to reach 17.0 million.
A new sales record is possible this month given the upside potential of fleet activity and deep retail discounts, but with fewer selling days, it is highly unlikely. Daily sales in 2019 are averaging close to 55,000, so one less selling day is a major headwind to annual gains. (For more perspective on sales incentives, see this article in the Cox Automotive Newsroom: A December – And Year – To Remember!)
December 2019 Sales Forecast Highlights
- New light-vehicle sales, including fleet, are forecast to reach 1.58 million units, down about 50,000 units, or 3.2%, compared to December 2018. Compared to last month, sales are expected to rise nearly 160,000 units, or 11%.
- The SAAR in December 2019 is forecast to be 17.2 million, up from last month's 17.1 million level and down from last year's 17.4 million. December 2019 has 25 selling days, one less than last December and last month. The decrease in selling days is lifting the SAAR estimates near last year even though overall sales volume is expected to decline.
December 2019 Forecast
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Dec-19
Dec-18
Nov-19
YOY%
MOM%
Dec-19
Nov-19
MOM
GM
275,000
293,000
249,000
-6.2%
10.4%
17.4%
17.5%
-0.2%
Ford Motor Co
210,000
219,000
188,000
-4.4%
11.3%
13.3%
13.3%
0.0%
Toyota Motor Co
220,000
220,910
207,857
-0.4%
5.8%
13.9%
14.6%
-0.7%
FCA Group
195,000
196,000
177,000
-0.8%
9.6%
12.3%
12.5%
-0.2%
American Honda
155,000
155,115
133,952
-0.1%
15.7%
9.8%
9.4%
0.4%
Nissan NA
125,000
148,720
92,947
-15.9%
34.5%
7.9%
6.5%
1.4%
Hyundai Kia
122,000
113,149
113,272
7.8%
7.7%
7.7%
8.0%
-0.3%
VW
60,000
58,898
56,162
1.9%
6.8%
3.8%
4.0%
-0.2%
Subaru
66,000
64,541
56,893
2.3%
16.0%
4.2%
4.0%
0.2%
Grand Total2
1,582,000
1,634,487
1,419,419
-3.2%
11.5%
1 December 2019 Cox Automotive Industry Insights Forecast; all historical data from OEM sales announcements
2 Total includes brands not shown
Note: GM, FCA and Ford monthly sales are estimated
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Segment
Dec-19
Dec-18
Nov-19
YOY%
MOM%
Dec-19
Nov-19
MOM
Compact SUV/Crossover
275,000
289,404
242,779
-5.0%
13.3%
17.4%
17.1%
0.3%
Full-Size Pickup Truck
250,000
254,613
216,056
-1.8%
15.7%
15.8%
15.2%
0.6%
Mid-Size SUV/Crossover
250,000
239,580
225,374
4.3%
10.9%
15.8%
15.9%
-0.1%
Compact Car
120,000
138,111
114,014
-13.1%
5.3%
7.6%
8.0%
-0.4%
Mid-Size Car
115,000
130,219
103,730
-11.7%
10.9%
7.3%
7.3%
0.0%
Grand Total2
1,582,000
1,634,487
1,419,419
-3.2%
11.5%
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes segments not shown
Q4 2019 and Full Year Forecast
Q4 2018
Q4 20191
Change
CY 2018
CY 2019
Change
GM
784,289
732,576
-6.6%
2,951,757
2,877,548
-2.5%
Ford
606,569
592,289
-2.4%
2,485,222
2,399,749
-3.4%
Toyota
602,435
614,644
2.0%
2,426,667
2,392,543
-1.4%
FCA
555,221
546,219
-1.6%
2,235,204
2,207,363
-1.2%
Honda
397,831
420,395
5.7%
1,604,828
1,626,604
1.4%
Nissan
369,195
321,510
-12.9%
1,493,877
1,365,900
-8.6%
Hyundai Kia
313,877
344,308
9.7%
1,267,621
1,328,788
4.8%
Subaru
176,717
178,424
1.0%
680,135
703,754
3.5%
VW
158,315
168,853
6.7%
634,589
650,541
2.5%
Grand Total2
4,388,991
4,336,554
-1.2%
17,320,982
17,090,000
-1.3%
1 Includes December 2019 Cox Automotive Industry Insights Forecast; all historical data from OEM sales announcements
2 Total includes brands not shown
Note: GM, FCA and Ford monthly sales are estimated
Fleet Drives the Market in 2019
Fleet activity has been an important story for 2019 sales and the industry outlook going into 2020. Fleet sales are up significantly in 2019, as they were in 2018, and these gains have been supporting an otherwise declining retail market.
With hundreds of thousands of additional fleet deliveries over the last two years, growth in 2020 from this high base will be challenging. However, without it, the vehicle market could fall significantly. Retail sales – both leasing and purchasing – are down this year, and like last year, without fleet's support, industry sales would be closer to mid-16 million levels. Increasing retail sales at this late stage of the current sales cycle seems challenging, particularly with transaction prices and incentive discounts already elevated.
All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.
Download more information on the full-year forecast from Cox Automotive.
