- December sales volume is expected to fall to 1.58 million, down 3.2% or about 50,000 units from December 2018. - Annual vehicle sales pace in December is expected finish near 17.2 million, up from November's 17.1 million level, but down from last December's 17.4 million. - Total vehicle sales for 2019 forecast to finish above 17.0 million - fifth year in a row.