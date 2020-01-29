- Annual vehicle sales pace in January is expected to finish near 16.7 million, the same pace as last month, and the same pace as January 2019. - January sales volume is expected to fall 1.0%, or about 10,000 units from January 2019. - Total light-vehicle sales for 2020 are forecasted to finish near 16.6 million - down from 2019's 17.0 million final level.