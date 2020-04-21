CALGARY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2020 annual meeting (AGM) earlier today, including the election of all 11 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2020 as directors of CP, have been passed.
All directors received at least 96.90 percent of votes cast, while the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) received 96.26 percent approval. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
The Hon. John Baird
103,677,427
99.51%
510,023
0.49%
Isabelle Courville
103,804,900
99.63%
382,584
0.37%
Keith E. Creel
104,104,230
99.92%
83,254
0.08%
Jill Denham
103,944,901
99.77%
242,583
0.23%
Edward Hamberger
104,085,300
99.90%
102,185
0.10%
Rebecca MacDonald
102,087,238
97.98%
2,100,282
2.02%
Edward Monser
104,065,654
99.88%
121,866
0.12%
Matthew Paull
103,800,510
99.63%
386,975
0.37%
Jane Peverett
103,038,699
98.90%
1,148,821
1.10%
Andrea Robertson
104,068,845
99.89%
118,676
0.11%
Gordon Trafton
100,954,132
96.90%
3,233,388
3.10%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
