CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results at 9:00 a.m. eastern time (7 a.m. mountain) on July 22, 2020.
CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. MT) on July 22, 2020.
Conference Call Access
Toronto participants dial in number: 1-647-427-7450
Operator assisted toll free dial in number: 1-888-231-8191
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.
Webcast
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca
A replay of the second-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to July 29, 2020 at 416-849-0833 or toll free 1-855-859-2056, password 6888887.
