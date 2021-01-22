CRÉDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MÚLTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL EARLY TENDER/CONSENT RESULTS OF ITS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO U.S.$215,000,000 OF ITS 7.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 (CUSIP NOS. 22548WAA0 / P32457AA4; ISIN NOS. US22548WAA09 / USP32457AA44; AND COMMON CODE NOS. 145496446 / 145435706) AND SOLICITATION OF CONSENTS FOR PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RELATED INDENTURE.