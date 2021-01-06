Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Announces Tender Offer For Up To U.S.$215,000,000 Of Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2023 (CUSIP Nos. 22548WAA0 / P32457AA4; ISIN Nos. US22548WAA09 / USP32457AA44; And Common Code Nos. 145496446 / 145435706) And Solicitation Of Consents For Proposed Amendments To The Related Indenture.