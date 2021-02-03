GILROY, Calif., Febr. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A native of Northern California, Attorney Christopher Clive Cramer focuses his practice on advocating for the rights of injured workers. He has lectured extensively on workers' compensation reforms regarding temporary disability, permanent disability, medical treatment, and vocational retraining after a workplace accident injury.
Christopher received his undergraduate degree from The University of California Santa Cruz and his Juris Doctorate from Santa Clara University School of Law. He was a Judicial Extern to the Honorable Arthur Weissbrodt (United States Bankruptcy Court) in 2001. Christopher was admitted to practice in the California and US District Court, Northern District of California in 2003.
Attorney Raul Martinez became a Partner at Cramer & Martinez, LLP after working in a large workers' compensation defense firm defending insurance companies and employers. Raul uses his passion and insight to successfully represent injured workers before the San Jose and Salinas Workers' Compensation Boards.
After earning his undergraduate degree from Santa Clara University, Raul went on to receive his Juris Doctorate degree from Golden Gate University School of Law. He was admitted to practice in the state of California in 2013.
"As the newly formed Cramer & Martinez, LLP, we are committed to providing high-quality legal services to those workers who are suffering after a work-related injury or illness. Through personal attention, we help clients who work in many different occupations and industries within the Santa Clara County region obtain workers' compensation benefits, which is so important in the recovery process," Cramer commented.
About Cramer & Martinez, LLP
The experienced attorneys at Cramer & Martinez, LLP represent injured employees to make sure they receive the workers' compensation benefits they need and deserve to recover physically and financially. Founded in Gilroy, CA, in 1992 by Attorneys Richard Robbins and Debra Pearlman Strunk, the firm has served clients in Gilroy and the surrounding areas for nearly 30 years. With more than 20 years of combined experience in workers' compensation law, their talented team has proven success in securing benefits for employees when they need it most.
To learn more about Cramer & Martinez, LLP, visit https://www.cramerandmartinez.com/ or call 408-848-1113 to schedule a free consultation.
