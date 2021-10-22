SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrawlSF, a local events and marketing company, has been producing events in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2003. What started as a small event company, inspired by pub crawls attended on the East Coast by the founder, Matt Seliga, has grown into a successful business with signature events that attract thousands of people throughout the year. CrawlSF has produced some amazing events including Streets of San Francisco New Year's Eve, San Francisco Mardi Gras, The North Beach Bar Run, Summersalt Music Festival, Wintersalt Music Festival, The San Francisco Burger Brawl, LepraCon and more.
Now in its 9th year, the San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl is expected to bring more than 10,000 people over 3 days to celebrate Halloween. Participating bars include Mayes Oyster House, Mcteagues Saloon, El Lopo, R Bar, Lush Lounge, Barley, Shanghai Kelly's, Nick's Crispy Tacos, Soda Popinski, Wreck Room, Zeki's Bar, Decodance, Amsterdam Cafe, Trade Routes, Silver Cloud, Del Mar, Westwood, Jaxson, With a Twist, Wonder SF, Blue Light, Comet Club, The Outsider, Geary Club, Nitecap and more. The event will take place on Friday, October 29, Saturday, October 30 and Sunday October 31.
Tickets for the event are currently priced at $25, however prices will rise as the event date gets closer. Admission price includes drink specials, free cover at all bars, DJs, a costume contest and party bus rides to the different neighborhoods.
Full details for the event are available at: https://www.crawloween.com
About CrawlSF
CrawlSF is a local San Francisco company that launched in 2003, shortly after the founder, Matt Seliga, moved from Baltimore to San Francisco for a Biotech Job. Being new to the city, Matt decided to bring the large, organized pub crawl concept to San Francisco as a way to meet new people and make a little extra money on the side. After leaving the Biotech world behind in 2008, he has focused on producing events. The Co-Founder of Eye Heart SF, M Ride and Pinchit.com, Matt has developed a number of business ideas in the events vertical. CrawlSF has produced well over 200 events since the first event in 2003 with an estimated 240,000 attendees over the years. Despite the increasing size and number of events each year, the company is still only run by two people, Matt and his fiancé Caitlin. CrawlSF Signature Events include:
LepraCon (St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl)
SanFranCinco (Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl)
The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest
Crawloween (Halloween Pub Crawl)
SweaterCon (Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl)
For more information, visit https://www.crawlsf.com
