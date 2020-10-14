BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced featured speakers for their 24-hour virtual conference, ACCELERATE Global. Visionaries from different industries will be discussing trends, making predictions and sharing insights to guide the audience of this one-of-a-kind virtual event through the process of creating a future-proof low-code company.

Attendees are invited to join the following sessions to learn about the latest digital and business trends, and take a peek into the future:   

  • Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner, Creatio

Topic: Creating a low-code company - the time is now!

  • Kate Leggett, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

Topic: Top Five CRM Megatrends for 2021 Digital Leaders Need to Prepare to Drive Engagement, Relationships, and Revenue

  • Paul Greenberg, Managing Principal of The 56 Group, LLC, author of the best-selling "CRM at the Speed of Light"

Topic: The Changing Face of Business Transformation in a New Normal

  • Barton Goldenberg, Founder and President, ISM Inc.

Topic: Digital Transformation - removing the roadblocks in the path to building a low-code company

  • Dr. Chris Parry, Rear Admiral, CBE PhD, Churchill College, Cambridge

Topic: Acceleration – how fast can you go? A sneak peek into the future of public, corporate and private space

  • Frank Diana, Managing Partner, Futurist, Tata Consultancy Services

Topic: Reimagining the Future: post-pandemic society

  • Keith Harmeyer, Innovation Catalyst, Founding Partner at SmartStorming

Topic: Acceleration Alchemy 2020: Innovating Your Way to Success in a Changing World

  • Alisa Sheyn, Technology & Operations Executive, 2019 CIO Executive Council "Ones To Watch" Award Winner, Pluralsight

Topic: The Evolution of Digital Transformation – From COVID-19 and beyond

  • Jonathan Gaines, VP of Inside Sales, BSN Sports

Topic: A low-code approach to unlocking human-centric customer engagements: BSN Sports' Recipe

  • Mark Settle, Seven time CIO and two time author

Topic: Winning IT strategy: integrated unified system vs a range of best-of-breed apps?

  • Dr. Ashok Suppiah, Co-Founder and CEO, Mitra Innovation

Topic: Why low-code CRM is the right investment for CIOs in 2020

The full 24-hour ACCELERATE Global's agenda is available on the event webpage. Save the date: October 28th, 2020 and join the event in your time zone and language to learn how to create a low-code company!

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media contact:
Vera Mayuk
256643@email4pr.com 
617-765-7997

