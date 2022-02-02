BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has invited Project Management Institute (PMI) to deliver a dynamic educational session on no-code and the future of enterprise application development. Freedom Release is a unique virtual show gathering thousands of digital, IT, and operations leaders that are interested in future-proofing their strategies, and empowering knowledge workers to build applications with no-code. During the online show, attendees will benefit from the thought leadership no-code session with Project Management Institute's Head of Citizen Development, Sam Sibley, as well as Creatio's key partners, and executives.
PMI is the world's leading professional association for a growing community of project professionals worldwide. PMI offers resources and research including globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, and more to help professionals and organizations be successful in today's ever-evolving world of work. Seeing the value that low-code and no-code application building can bring to executing successful projects, PMI created the citizen development industry's first vendor-agnostic framework and guardrails for responsible, safe, and scalable citizen development.
Sam Sibley, Global Head of Citizen Development at PMI, will share insights on the future of low-code and no-code citizen development in a session during the Freedom Release virtual show on February 8th. The discussion will uncover:
- Why no-code is a strategic capability for the digital era.
- How no-code drives change and innovation.
- How to set up, empower, and align a no-code development team.
- What freedom to own automation means to an organization's bottom line.
During the second part of the digital experience, the company will unveil the next generation of its no-code platform, Creatio 8.0. The showcase will be followed by the event's exciting finale – an appearance by Paul van Dyk performing a special DJ freedom set. During the set, Creatio's team will demonstrate live the power, ease, and elegance of no-code technology by creating an application using the newly released no-code tools.
The registration for Creatio's Freedom Release is now open. Register for free here to save your spot and to receive regular updates on the event right to your inbox.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit http://www.creatio.com.
About Project Management Institute (PMI)
Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.
As the world's leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.
Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a "for-purpose" organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.
Visit us at http://www.PMI.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute/, facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter @PMInstitute.
