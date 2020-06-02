CHICAGO and MEXICO CITY, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC, a private equity firm specializing in impact investments, announced the opening of a new Mexico City office and the appointment of Amadeo Ibarra as senior vice president and country head, effective immediately.
Chicago-based Creation Investments, a leader in the use of private capital to support micro lending, small- and medium-enterprise credit and other financial services in developing markets, is building upon its longstanding investment activity in Mexico and across Latin America. Working alongside Ibarra in the Mexico City office is Nicholas Yepes, a senior associate who joined Creation in 2018.
Before Creation, Ibarra served as vice president at Linzor Capital Partners in Mexico, where he focused on the Mexican and Latin American midcap leveraged buyout markets, leading transactions and supporting portfolio companies across a broad range of financial industry sectors.
Previously, Ibarra was a vice president in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley based in New York, where he focused on M&A for Latin America. He began his career in diverse operating roles in a midcap non-bank financial institution in Mexico. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a master's degree in economics from EGADE, and a bachelor's degree in finance from ITESM, both in Mexico.
"We are excited to mark our growth with the opening of our first office in Mexico and the hiring of a well-established private equity professional and strong leader in Amadeo," said Patrick Fisher, founder and managing partner of Creation Investments. "He and Nicholas will work together to help further our mission of promoting financial inclusion efforts in the developing world."
As of March 31, 2020, Creation Investments managed over $700 million in private funds and other vehicles on behalf of individuals, family offices and institutional investors. Its portfolio companies directly serve more than 21 million micro and small businesses, with $13.6 billion in loans outstanding, and support more than 8.3 million jobs in emerging economies.
About Creation Investments
Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a leading impact investment management company dedicated to private equity investments in the financial services industry. Leveraging its deep industry experience, Creation partners with management teams to inject growth equity and facilitate buyout transactions in firms specializing in microfinance, small- and medium-enterprise credit, leasing, factoring, insurance, savings, payments and mobile money. For more information, visit www.creationinvestments.com.
