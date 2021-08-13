NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 19th & Park, a creative execution agency that brings ideas to life through video, social and experiential events, served as the production partner for the Black Women Talk Tech 5th Annual 'Road to Map' Billions virtual conference, August 12-13, 2021.
19th & Park powered the exclusive, customized 2-day live virtual gathering via Hop.in for Roadmap to Billions. The conference is built from the perspective of Black women and will empower black women who are driving innovation around the world within untapped markets to unlock billion-dollar opportunities.
Black Women Talk Tech tapped the agency as thought leaders and partners to configure a traditionally live event and transform it into an entirely virtual experience while still maintaining the integrity and intent of the conference.
The power-packed conference included over 2,500 investors, tech evangelists, and Black female founders in the tech world. In addition, the agency facilitates various facets and brings to life virtual tech activations with big brands, including Microsoft, PayPal, Citibank, Chase, and Sephora.
"We are thrilled to partner with an organization whose mission is to empower and educate Black women to reach their brilliance and potential in the tech world. Conference attendees will experience dynamic brand activations in the virtual environment that will allow them to interact and make meaningful connections." - Tahira White, Co-Founder, President of 19th & Park
"We love 19th & Park's extensive experience in the production space and their ability to bring our vision to life," says Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, co-founder and CMO of Black Women Talk Tech. "They came highly recommended and regarded. We love working with thriving Black women who are on top of their game."
Led by a dynamic African-American female duo Whitney Headen and Tahira White, 19th & Park provides a 360-degree multimedia branding experience with content, live activations, and cross-platform integration strategies. It has been featured in Forbes and ESSENCE, and employs 200 dynamic individuals nationally.
To learn more about the agency, visit http://www.19parkinc.com.
ABOUT 19TH & PARK
19th & Park is a creative extension for those looking to achieve their marketing and production goals from the bottom up. Serving as a brand's in-house partner, our skills span from concept to execution, including but not limited to creative development, digital marketing strategy, media strategy, talent procurement, content, and event production. We know what it means to break through the status quo and rethink the norm as a multi-ethnic company. Our team has a unique ability to create experiences that are integrated, seamless, and memorable. Working hand in hand with companies, our creative and operations team will ensure a productive and collaborative process to provide top-notch marketing solutions.
ABOUT BLACK WOMEN TALK TECH
Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges black women startup owners face in the industry, but most importantly they understand the contribution of these innovators. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage black women to build the next billion-dollar business. BWTT has chapters in Atlanta, Georgia, New York City, and San Francisco. To learn more please visit http://www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
