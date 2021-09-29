NEW YORK, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 19th & Park, a creative execution agency that brings ideas to life through video, social and experiential events, will serve as a partner for Where Are All the Black People, a free, virtual conference hosted by One Club for Creativity, a non-profit that supports and celebrates the success of the global creative community, for recruitment opportunities.
The annual conference exists to address and correct the scarcity of people of color within the advertising industry and will be hosted Wednesday, September 29, and Thursday, September 30 offering attendees a career fair, portfolio reviews, workshops, panels, keynotes, and more.
As a part of the partnership, 19th & Park will be leaning into their mission to employ and empower a team of talented and diverse creatives, by having the following company leaders live in the conference-leading recruitment and portfolio reviews each day:
Whitney Headen, CEO
Brenda Tyson, Human Resources Director
Cieja Springer, VP, Brand Integration
Catherine Kim, Head of Creative Services
The co-founder and president of 19th & Park, Tahira White, will speak on a panel alongside Michael Refuerzo, global head of production for Beats by Dre. They will lead a conversation themed "In Perfect Harmony: How Brands and Agencies Can Collaborate to Create Conscious Content" to discuss how they've developed a program that empowers Black creators to drive forward conscious content and utilize the brand's global platform to spread awareness.
"Our goal is to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers. Consumer trust is at an all-time low, the traditional agency model is officially disrupted and the expectation of brands to 'do well by doing good' is the new normal. My goal is to raise awareness and provoke thoughtful dialogue around these issues." - Tahira White, Co-Founder, President of 19th & Park
To register for the conference, and get the opportunity to meet the team visit https://www.waatbp.org/. To learn more about the agency, visit http://www.19parkinc.com.
ABOUT 19TH & PARK
19th & Park is a creative extension for those looking to achieve their marketing and production goals from the bottom up. Serving as a brand's in-house partner, our skills span from concept to execution, including but not limited to creative development, digital marketing strategy, media strategy, talent procurement, content, and event production. We know what it means to break through the status quo and rethink the norm as a multi-ethnic company. Our team has a unique ability to create experiences that are integrated, seamless, and memorable. Working hand in hand with companies, our creative and operations team will ensure a productive and collaborative process to provide top-notch marketing solutions.
