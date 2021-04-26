EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hudson's extensive experience in the meetings and incentives industry will support Creative Group's growth strategy. She has spent years supporting clients in the tech, insurance and financial markets in the design and execution of their meetings, events and incentive programs.
"My experience in the hospitality industry will be a great springboard for helping clients define their value proposition for live, hybrid and virtual events, which will be especially important as our industry evolves and regenerates - something I'm really excited about," says Hudson.
"Karen's industry tenure, her luxury brand experience and her strategic thinking will deliver great value to our West Coast clients," says Craig Seymour, Vice President, Business Development.
Creative Group offers innovative sales and channel incentive solutions and reward and recognition programs, as well as event management and experience design for meetings, product launches, trade shows, user conferences and group travel incentives.
About Karen Hudson
Hudson attended The University of California, Berkeley and after graduation, began her career in the hospitality industry working for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. She developed and managed the corporate and incentive sales market that included California and the Western Region of the US. After moving to the Monterey Peninsula, she helped lead two successful DMCs as Director of Sales. During this time, Karen also developed a successful speaker series as a radio co-host, tackling topics that support women in their personal and professional lives.
About Creative Group
Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.
Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 170 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com
