OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Coe Financial Services, an RIA firm located in Wichita, Kansas. Coe Financial Services provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients with approximately $126 million in Assets Under Management.
Peter Mallouk, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Planning, said, "Richard Coe has dedicated nearly four decades of his professional career building an independent wealth management firm serving clients in the Wichita area and beyond. He has built a high touch, planning oriented practice that fits in well with the Creative Planning approach."
Richard Coe, Managing Principal of Coe Financial Services, said: "It has been a tremendous privilege to serve our wonderful clients. I am delighted that our clients will now have the benefits of Creative Planning's distinguished approach to both planning and investment management out of their new Wichita office."
Peter Mallouk went on to say, "Richard and his team have built a practice dedicated to serving each client in a consultative fashion that has enabled them to provide custom solutions. We look forward to further expanding upon the offering."
Coe Financial Services was represented exclusively in this transaction by Succession Resource Group.
About Creative Planning
Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately $45 billion in assets across all 50 states.
Data as of April 10, 2020.
