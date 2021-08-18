GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading retail consulting firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (ICI), through its Creditntell division, announced the appointment of Gregg Katz to the new position of VP of real estate strategy. In this role, Mr. Katz will provide ICI's more than 800 retail, real estate, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients with enhanced strategic insights into industry trends, market dynamics, and consumer shopping behavior, leveraging Creditntell's proprietary foot traffic and financial data, along with locational data from sister company AggData.
Mr. Katz joins Creditntell from retail real estate advisory firm The Shopping Center Group (TSCG), where he served in increasingly senior positions to his most recent role of chief strategy officer. During his 15-year tenure, Mr. Katz created and centralized platforms for data analytics and location intelligence to advise commercial real estate strategy, tested fixed assumptions using motion data, and executed strategies for market optimization. Prior to TSCG, he developed category strategies and concepts for ExxonMobil's more than 1,100 stores in Latin America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Mr. Katz holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) in Marketing from Boston University and an MBA from the University of Florida.
Commenting on the new appointment, Josh Suffin, President of Real Estate Services, stated, "We are thrilled to have Gregg join our rapidly expanding retail analytics and real estate operations. His experience in retail data and location analytics complements the business intelligence and input from our broad network of clients and industry contacts as well as our vertically integrated multi-disciplined analyst team. This partnership will be a game changer, especially as the retail sector continues to evolve, and data-driven strategies become more critical for the success and survival of property developers, store operators, and anyone with significant exposure to the retail segment."
Mr. Katz commented, "With the Real Estate Intelligence (REI) platform combined with best-in-class retail data and research, Creditntell has created a 360-degree retail data toolkit that is invaluable to landlords, retailers, manufacturers, and more."
Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (publisher of F&D Reports & Creditntell) is a leading credit consulting firm specializing in the analysis of public and private companies in numerous retail segments. The focus of its analysis is to deliver the key intelligence today's busy credit executive needs to make a highly informed decision without sifting through pages of non-essential data. To learn more, visit our websites at http://www.fdreports.com and http://www.creditntell.com.
