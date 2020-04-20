EAST DUBUQUE, Ill., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Electric Supply Company today announced the company has signed an agreement with Boulder-based FreeWave Technologies, a leader in industrial edge computing and long-range industrial wireless connectivity, to distribute their full line of intelligent edge industrial wireless products. As part of this agreement, Crescent and their family of companies, including Stoneway Electric and Womack Electric, will now be able to offer FreeWave solutions to customers on a national scale.
"Edge computing represents a segment of the market that continues to provide growth opportunities for Crescent and our customers," said Steve Holdsworth, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Crescent Electric Supply Company. "I feel our customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of the intelligent edge solutions our partnership with FreeWave will provide for them."
"With their national presence and reputation in key industrial market segments, Crescent Electric Supply Company is the perfect fit to represent our emerging line of intelligent edge wireless products and Industrial IoT solutions," Said FreeWave CEO, Kirk Byles. "Their industrial sales and support teams stand among the industry's best and we're confident in their abilities to drive meaningful customer solutions while representing the FreeWave brand."
About FreeWave Technologies
With deployments in over 32 countries, FreeWave's products are leveraged by industrial end users and OEMs alike to connect, control and optimize remote machines and processes to impact smarter decision-making, improve operational efficiencies and drive cost savings. Throughout its 26-year history, FreeWave's IIoT Connectivity and EDGE Solutions have solved thousands of customers' problems in government/defense, energy, agriculture, and municipalities – achieve reliable connectivity for data telemetry and command and control in some of the most challenging, remote and rugged environments in the world. Today, we are transforming the extreme edge of operations – and the proliferation of smart devices within it – into a connected part of the enterprise with our IQ edge computing platform and ecosystem of solutions evolved for IIoT. Visit freewave.com to learn more.
About Crescent Electric Supply Company
Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the largest electrical supply distributors in the U.S. The family-owned business has served contractors, institutional, and industrial customers with a broad line of electrical, industrial, and datacomm products from 140+ branch locations in 26 states for over a century. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric Supply in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho and National Electric Supply in New Mexico. The Company received the Best of the Best Overall Distributor Marketing Award for 2018 from the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). For more information, visit www.cesco.com.
