HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first semester of fiscal year 2021 recorded a loss of ARS 3,264 million compared to a gain of ARS 2,278 million in the same period of 2020. The result from continuing operations recorded a gain of ARS 3,856 million mainly due to higher results from changes in the fair value of the investment properties from our subsidiary IRSA and lower losses from net financial results.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first semester of fiscal year 2021 reached ARS 8.894 million, 10.2% higher than in the same period of fiscal year 2020. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 1,354 million and urban properties and investments business (IRSA) adjusted EBITDA was ARS 7,540 million.
  • 2021 Campaign is developing with high international commodity prices and under "Niña" weather conditions from moderate to neutral. We expect to plant approximately 260,000 ha.
  • As a subsequent event, we have sold our lands in Bolivia to our subsidiary Brasilagro for an amount of USD 30 million and subsequently, we subscribed 6.9 million shares within the framework of its capital increase for BRL 440 million, increasing our participation in Brasilagro, net of treasury shares, from 33.8% to 34.1%.
  • In February 2021, we sold 100% of Sociedad Anónima Carnes Pampeanas S.A., owner of a meatpacking facilities plant in La Pampa, Argentina, for the sum of USD 10 million.
  • In financial matters, during the quarter we completed an exchange of the Series XXIV Notes for a nominal value of USD 73.6 million and, as a subsequent event, we issued 90 million shares and 90 million warrants for the sum of USD 42.5 million.

 

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2021 ended December 31, 2021







Income Statement

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Agricultural Business Revenue

15,795

17,455

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

4,348

4,773

Urban Properties Revenues

3,854

8,891

Urban Properties Gross Profit

2,432

7,013

Consolidated Gross Profit

6,597

11,613

Consolidated Profit from Operations

9,221

12,753

(Loss) / Profit for the Period

(3,264)

2,278







Attributable to:





Cresud's Shareholders

(3,002)

(6,461)

Non-Controlling interest

(262)

8,739







EPS (Basic)

(6.01)

(13.19)

EPS (Diluted)

(6.01)

(13.19)







Balance Sheet

12/31/2020

06/30/2020

Current Assets

39,962

276,879

Non-Current Assets

233,520

546,412

Total Assets

273,482

823,291

Current Liabilities

67,894

207,172

Non-Current Liabilities

113,989

469,720

Total Liabilities

181,883

676,892

Non-Controlling Interest

61,584

116,246

Shareholders' Equity

91,599

146,399

 

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

ir@cresud.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

