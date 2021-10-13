LOWELL, Ark., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Research Inc. (CRI), a provider of management and financial service solutions to the federal and state government and commercial sector, today announced changes to the executive leadership team effectively immediately.
CRI President Bobby McKinnon has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer, taking over the CEO duties from Scott Dillard, who co-founded CRI in 2002 with his late father Johnny Dillard. McKinnon, who joined the company in January 2020, will continue as president while expanding his responsibilities to include managing the daily operations and resources of the company. Dillard will continue his role as Executive Chairman for CRI, moving into a more strategic role for the company that has experienced recent significant growth, including last year's acquisitions of Global Emergency Response and Skyline ULTD.
"Bobby has been instrumental in not only leading the company during the complexity of the pandemic but also helping us achieve growth during that time," said Dillard. "His overall experience will be key to helping us accomplish our strategic vision and continue growing and diversifying the company."
CRI also announced that Andra Grasis has been named Chief Operations Officer and has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations – Management Solutions. Grasis joined CRI in August 2019 as Vice President of Operations – Management Solutions, leading the company's management solutions business unit operations. In her newly expanded role, she will be responsible for synchronizing activities among executive operations and business units, including providing oversight in support of the C-staff and quality management efforts.
About Central Research Inc.
Central Research, Inc. (CRI) provides management and financial service solutions to the federal and state government and commercial sector, including call center support, debt collection, staff augmentation and IT services. We are committed to providing excellence with every service and solution. Learn more at central-research.com.
###
Media Contact
Tara Muck, Central Research Inc., 4794194307, tara.muck@central-research.com
SOURCE Central Research Inc.