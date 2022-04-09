The central social room at the new PENZONE Salon + Spa Gahanna/New Albany wows guests with unique coffee bar drinks from award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. The elevated refreshment experience includes artisan simple syrups from ROOT 23 and a menu of popular seasonal items from Cameron Mitchell Premiere Events.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When PENZONE Salons + Spas planned the rebirth of its iconic beauty brand in the new PENZONE Salon + Spa Gahanna/New Albany, it partnered with award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea to wow guests with unique coffee bar drinks.
The central area of the new salon at 5751 N. Hamilton Road features a social room with a café and bar offering elevated beverage service complete with new seasonal coffee bar menus from Crimson Cup. The salon opened Tuesday, April 5.
"Our partnership with Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea began four years ago when we rebranded and opened our flagship salon + spa in Dublin," said Debbie Penzone, President + CEO, PENZONE Salons + Spas.
"Each season, we work with their team to develop menu swaps, and with the launch of PENZONE Salon + Spa Gahanna/New Albany, we even pulled in another local partner, ROOT 23, to develop a special Honey Vanilla Ginger Latte featuring their artisan simple syrups. We love these local collaborations and the ability to offer this amenity to our guests."
PENZONE also partnered with Cameron Mitchell Premiere Events to offer a new menu featuring Cameron Mitchell's most popular seasonal items.
Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert said local partnerships like the one with PENZONE illustrate the company's Focus on Good.™
"We develop mutually beneficial relationships throughout a value chain stretching from coffee farmers at origin through independent coffee shops and other local businesses to coffee consumers," he said. "Our products and relationships around the world create positive change, inspiring coffee lovers to help us make a meaningful impact with every cup we pour."
This grand opening of the Gahanna/New Albany Salon + Spa comes as PENZONE celebrates its 53rd anniversary. Gahanna/New Albany joins the Dublin and Short North Salons + Spas as the third new-build construction project in four years – in addition to major renovations at the Polaris and German Village locations – under the PENZONE Salon + Spa brand.
Penzone noted that the new PENZONE Salon + Spa joins the company's other salons in its focus on beauty from the outside in.
"Our brand pushes to go beyond outward appearance," she said. "We know that feeling better physically, mentally and spiritually is the foundation of beauty from the outside in. Our social room is an integral part of nurturing guests from every angle."
Crimson Cup's support for businesses like PENZONE applies lessons learned from its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program. Based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: a Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the 7 Steps program has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops in 30 states become thriving local businesses.
A 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultant guides each new owner through every step – from scouting a profitable location and writing a coffee shop business plan to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training.
"During development of PENZONE Dublin Salon + Spa four years ago, our team noticed guests entering the salon with coffee cups in hand," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "Serving café-quality coffee drinks at the salon enables guests to cut a stop out of their day, giving them a shot of relaxation with their caffeine boost."
Crimson Cup provided barista training covering everything from drink preparation to customer service to an entire team of social hosts and salon managers. Initial training took place onsite and at the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab, and ongoing training continues.
To create the social room coffee menu, Crimson Cup collaborated with team PENZONE to learn about guest preferences, the planned ambiance and other menu items. Guests receive complimentary batch-brewed coffee, or they can purchase an espresso-based drink.
Ubert said he is seeing an increase in businesses like PENZONE that want to upgrade the coffee service they offer to guests and employees.
"Coffee brings people together," he noted. "A really great Cup of Joe or espresso drink sets the tone for a successful workday, meeting or meal."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
About CHARLES PENZONE INCORPORATED
The original salon was founded by Charles Penzone in 1969 and grew from three artists serving a handful of guests to six salons serving more than 25,000 guests monthly. Penzone had a passion to reinvent the salon and spa industry and in 1991 launched the concept of The Grand Salon, the world's largest hair salon and day spa at that time. In 2017, Charles and his wife, Debbie, now President & CEO of PENZONE Salons + Spas, launched Royal Rhino Club Barbershop & Lounge and L I T Life + Yoga and in May of 2018, Debbie Penzone launched the all-new PENZONE Salon + Spa that has infused key elements and services of these concepts to ensure guests receive the latest beauty innovations, elevated salon experiences and holistic programming. PENZONE Salons + Spas have received numerous national and local awards, including the 2019 North American Hairstyling Award's Salon Design of the Year, 2019 Salon Today Magazine Salon of the Year, 614 ColumBEST Spa/Salon, Columbus Monthly's Best Spa, The Columbus Dispatch Top Picks: Best Salon + Spa, City Scene Magazine's Best Salon and Best Spa Day Out and Ohio Magazine's Best Destination. For more information, call 614.898.1200 or visit http://www.penzonesalons.com.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea