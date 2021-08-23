PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CriticalRiver is expanding its footprint across the world! Announcing the opening of our newest Center of Excellence (CoE) in Manila, Philippines.
This expansion in APAC positions CriticalRiver to drive more cost-effective services and solutions to customers in the region, as well as strengthen our distributed delivery capabilities around the globe.
With an initial focus on Oracle Utilities and Salesforce solutions, CriticalRiver's Manila CoE will provide technical resources, development scale, and "follow the sun" project services to support digital transformations in these domains. – said Anji R. Maram, Founder & CEO, CriticalRiver Inc.
CriticalRiver's technology services, solutions and innovations are offered directly to customers and through our network of strategic partners worldwide.
About CriticalRiver
CriticalRiver is a trusted technology consulting company with a demonstrated track record of successful technology implementations in Digital Transformation, Digital Experience Management, Digital Engagement, and Digital Engineering.
We implement and offer consulting services for CRM, Supply Chain, and Integration Solutions by leveraging our skills and capabilities in cutting-edge technologies. We help enterprises simplify, automate, improve, and enhance operations and processes to scale and grow.
We are also technology partners for Salesforce, Oracle, NetSuite for consulting, implementations, managed, and advisory services. Our highly experienced consultants understand customers' needs and deliver strategic solutions that leverage the latest technologies and industry best practices.
