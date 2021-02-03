READING, United Kingdom, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CRMT Digital announced that it has joined HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.
CRMT Digital is bringing its 20+ years Marketing technology and operations experience to the HubSpot community via the partnership.
"We are excited to bring our Enterprise-grade best-practice, processes and models to the mid-market to help drive growth rates in ambitious mid-market and high growth emerging companies. While we already share a number of mutual clients, joining the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program is a vital component of this strategy," said Andrew Freeman, CEO of CRMT Digital.
"With the rapid acceleration in the adoption of digital channels in the last year, we feel the mid-market is poised to benefit from the pioneering digital marketing strategies and tactics developed and deployed by large global businesses - but at mid-market budget levels," he added.
The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.
Simona Levina, Channel Account Manager at HubSpot commented, "We are thrilled that CRMT Digital has joined our Solutions Partner Program to bring their expertise to our community - we look forward to working closely with them to help our mutual customers grow their businesses."
About CRMT Digital:
CRMT Digital helps marketers transform their organisations using data, insights and technology to improve demand generation, customer engagement and performance. Through best practice consulting, technical platform deployment, integration and outsourced marketing operations services, they have led the way in helping global organisations transform traditionally siloed sales and marketing activities into integrated, agile, demand focused programmes that run efficiently, effectively and deliver return on investment.
About HubSpot:
HubSpot is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 95,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.
