TEMECULA, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrO Biosciences, Inc., a privately held Life Sciences submissions management and inspection readiness consulting firm, today announced Laura A. Jones as President. Ms. Jones will focus on leading global regulatory strategic development, oversight of regulatory operations, clinical operations and R&D systems implementation strategies.
Beyond leadership expansion, CrO Biosciences is looking forward to increasing our staff of regulatory, clinical and quality personnel. Tamika Jackson will continue in her role as Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman of the Board with an increased focus on business opportunities and the expansion of the firm's leadership team. Sasha El Castro will retain her role as Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairwoman of the Board and continue to oversee business operations within the company.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Laura to our executive team! She is the right leader for CrO Bio; Laura's extensive Research and Development background and business development skills will help CrO strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our sales presence," said Tamika Jackson.
Ms. Jones has 25 years of experience in Information Systems, supporting a wide array of technologies as well as 21 concurrent years of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Regulatory experience. She also has extensive knowledge of global agency guidance/regulations with a specialty in electronic submissions and submission management such as IND, BLA, MAA submissions systems, EDMS content management systems and integration. Laura has a wealth of knowledge and experience. She was also awarded the distinguished recognition award from the FDA for Electronic Submissions Gateway (ESG) pilot test group participation.
About CrO Biosciences Inc.
CrO Biosciences is a Life Sciences submission management consulting firm that provides clients with Inspection Readiness, regulatory submission planning and management. We have the expertise necessary to acquire agency approval for regulatory applications in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device organizations. CrO is a global, woman-owned, operated and controlled company, which consists of regulatory and clinical operations professionals with over 60 years of combined experience. Why settle for working with another company when you can work with the best in the business? Our unique methodologies are up to date with the current rules, regulations, guidances, technologies, and latest industry trends keeping us ahead of the curve every time.
CrO Biosciences is a woman-owned and operated company. For more information, please visit www.crobiosciences.com.
Media Contact:
Sasha El Castro
238945@email4pr.com
949-315-6242