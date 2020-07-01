BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocker Partners, one of the largest vertically integrated commercial real estate companies in the Southeastern United States, announced that Todd Amara, who has been the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2005, is retiring effective today, July 1, 2020. As part of a planned transition, the Company promoted Jeremy Beer to succeed Mr. Amara as CFO effective immediately. Mr. Beer previously served as the firm's Director of Finance and has been with the company for almost 25 years.
"This is an incredibly bittersweet experience," said Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner of Crocker Partners. "Todd was one of the first employees at Crocker Partners and I have had the pleasure of working with him throughout my 19 years with the company. I know I speak for the entire management team when I thank Todd for his significant contribution in growing Crocker to this point. It is sad to see him go but we wish him nothing but the best in this new phase in life. Todd will always be part of the Crocker family."
Mr. Amara joined the Crocker organization in 1994 as Director of Financial Reporting when the company was known as Crocker Realty Trust. He later served as Vice President and went on to become a Partner and the CFO in September 2005.
"There is no person better suited or prepared to replace Todd Amara than Jeremy Beer," said Chris Eachus, Partner at Crocker Partners. "He is a meticulous, results-driven leader with strong financial acumen, and I am thankful to have him on our team as Crocker enters its next phase of growth."
In his first move as CFO, Mr. Beer hired a Senior Associate and Corporate Accountant to grow his team. The Company is also in the process of hiring a Chief Accounting Officer.
ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS
Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet and representing $5.4 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.
Media contact: Giana Pacinelli, gpacinelli@crockerpartners.com