WAUSAU, Wis., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crooks, Low & Connell, S.C. has recruited Attorney Tara M. Guelzow to join its team of attorneys practicing family law. Guelzow has gained over 16 years of legal experience since her admission to the Wisconsin Bar in 2005. Guelzow has worked in both the public and private sectors, focusing on all aspects of family law, municipal law, and guardianships, coming most recently from living and working in Antigo, Wisconsin.
Guelzow and her family are relocating to the Wausau area from Antigo. While new to the Wausau area, Tara previously served as President of Habitat for Humanity of Langlade County, President of the UW-Alumni Club of Antigo, and Board member for the Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods.
Guelzow was born and raised in Antigo, Wisconsin. She completed her undergraduate degree through the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She earned her law degree from Marquette University. Guelzow loves participating in outdoor activities, sewing, and spending time with her husband and three children. She looks forward to immersing herself and her family in the Wausau community and exploring all the area has to offer.
Attorney Kevin P. Crooks, a veteran member of the Crooks, Low & Connell family law team, is thrilled to have brought another experienced attorney to the area: "In the past many years, the number of family law attorneys in Wausau has decreased, but the number of people needing family law attorneys has not. This has made it increasingly difficult for people to find attorneys to meet their legal needs. Attorney Guelzow has the knowledge and experience to dive right into helping meet those needs. I have no doubt that she will be an asset to our firm and our community."
In addition to handling her existing caseload, Attorney Guelzow will be immediately available to take new cases and help alleviate the backlog of new clients seeking representation in family law matters.
