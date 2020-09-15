HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crop King Seeds, the premiere cannabis seed company in North America, will present at the 2nd Annual WEEDCon West cannabis education expo in Los Angeles this month. WEEDCon West, which includes the WEEDCon cannabis cup competition, will feature health and wellness and education exhibits for the cannabis retailer.
Crop King Seeds has been providing cannabis seeds since 2005 and sells seeds in 300 stores across Canada. With over 40 strains available, Crop King Seeds has been perfecting the genetics of the cannabis plant for medical and commercial growers seeking maximum results in THC levels and harvest size. One of Crop King Seeds featured strains is Gelato which was made by combining two strains; Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Gelato is considered a powerful hybrid, with THC levels of up to 27.00% yielding approximately 600g every 12 weeks.
Abiding by the LA County Dept. Of Public Safety Covid-19 protocol, WEEDCon West is a private, social distanced, outdoor cannabis education expo bringing together 60 exhibitors and 200 dispensary buyers at a high end venue in Los Angeles. WEEDCon is an industry event with no cannabis being sold and no tickets available to the general public.
Setting the safety standard for cannabis events worldwide, WEEDCon West will include shoe baths when you walk in, UV and alcohol hand sanitization and temperature checks upon registration and a Covid-19 specialist on site. The event itself is outdoors, mask wearing Is required and each exhibitor will possess UV sanitization wands for safety. Exhibitors will also be required to wash hands frequently and WEEDCon will place Hyper-HEPA air purification system sin the restrooms for guest safety. Hyper-HEPA air filtration can filter down to .003 microns – 20 times smaller than the Corona Virus which is .06-.125 microns. A micron is 1/25,000th of an inch.
Brands exhibiting at WEEDCon West include Crop King Seeds, SkunkMasters, Mohave Reserve, The Blanco, New Normal Labs, Originals, V-Syndicate, Sol Spirit Farm, Kushy Punch, Manzanita Naturals, Mother Nature's Remedy, CBD & Herbs, Colbourne, Rove, Green Eyes Farms, Buddy's Chocolate Haus, CDXX Flavors, Fiddlers Greens, High Tide Distro, The Packaging Company, New World Packaging, Chef Matt Cooks, APOP Media, Sun Brand CBD, Buena Vista, Omura, Herba Buena, Ra Flower, CBX Cannabiotix, Korova, Shoki, TSO Sonoma, Hidden Jewels Tea, Flav, Saucey, Viper Security Inc., Monterey Kush Co., Indus Holdings and On The Nose PR. Visit www.weedconproductions.com
