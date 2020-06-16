HENDERSON, Nev., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA) exams is being recognized by hospitals like Crossing Rivers Health across the United States. The results have been impressive.
Crossing Rivers Health is a comprehensive community health center in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin that services patients in Southwest Wisconsin and Northeast Iowa. The use of Coronary CTA diagnostics within its ER and for outpatient cases has facilitated improved patient care and cost reductions at Crossing Rivers Health. Interpretations of coronary CTA studies by Specialist Direct's team of medical specialists and industry thought leaders enables near immediate patient intervention.
"Implementing coronary CTAs within our facility has enabled us to improve overall patient care while reducing costs through faster diagnosis while reducing transfers, referrals and overnight stays. By leveraging our existing personnel and medical equipment we were able to rollout the program quickly and received significant benefits in a matter of months. We've partnered with Specialist Direct who assisted in developing our coronary CTA program and provides our coronary CTA study interpretations. Specialist Direct has been a great partner and is a key part of our ongoing success," said Tim Clark, Director of Medical Imaging at Crossing Rivers Health.
"By utilizing coronary CTAs as a first-line test, hospitals are receiving tremendous benefits in the form of faster and more accurate diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD). It been a pleasure collaborating with Crossing Rivers in the rollout of their coronary CTA program. This initiative has produced incredible results and we've been humbled that it has contributed to saving lives," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.
Specialist Direct's telehealth solutions enable diagnostic exams and patient consultation cases to be automatically routed to the appropriate medical specialists. Specialist Direct solutions improve the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of diagnosis to improve patient care.
ABOUT CROSSING RIVERS HEALTH
Crossing Rivers Health is a comprehensive community health center which provides more than 100 services to the people who live throughout Southwest Wisconsin and Northeast Iowa. Crossing Rivers Health prides itself on its patient-driven approach to high-quality medical care, emergency medical care, hospice care, community health and wellness education, and much more.
ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT
Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.
