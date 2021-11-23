WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carter Myers Automotive (CMA), a 97-year-old Virginia-based family and employee-owned dealer group, has purchased Miller Auto Group, which comprises two franchises in Winchester, VA, and three in Martinsburg, WV. Winchester-based used car dealership CrossPointe Motor Cars is included in this. As a consequence of the purchase, CMA will now have 20 locations representing 18 new vehicle manufacturers, with about 1,000 people.
Miller Auto Sales was founded in 1955 as a used car company by James M. Miller, Sr. After his death, his twin sons, George and John, took over the business and expanded it to include new car franchises for Honda, Chevrolet, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Hyundai, and Toyota. During their careers, George and John Miller were well-known in the industry. George was the NADA Director for West Virginia from 1990 to 1999. He was named West Virginia TIME Dealer of the Year in 2001. In 2012, he passed away, and John became the company's president. John Miller was named West Virginia TIME Dealer of the Year in 2018, an honor he shares with his brother.
"Liza and CMA share our commitment to our communities, and our associates will now have the opportunity to own a piece of the firm by joining CMA." We'll also be able to use CMA's purchasing power to extend our existing inventory of new and used vehicles, as well as our service and parts business for all makes and models. To achieve those objectives, we will hire more technicians, salesmen, and parts employees, all of whom will be eligible for company shares," said John Grist, Miller Auto Group's Vice President and COO.
About Carter Myers Automotive
Carter Myers Automotive was founded in 1924 by H. Carter Myers, Sr. in Petersburg, Virginia. Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Nissan, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo have grown from a single location to 20 locations representing 18 brands. The company's objective is to "Move Lives Forward" for its employees, customers, and communities, and Liza Myers Borches, its great-granddaughter, is currently in charge. Employees are also stockholders in CMA, which is a family-owned business. Thanks to a unique Employee Stock Ownership Plan, CMA's almost 1000 employee-owners own 26 percent of the company, and the company is always recruiting. Employment options can be found on the CMA website.
