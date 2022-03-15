EFFINGHAM, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of Crossroads Bank is pleased to announce Eric C. Zeller has been named the bank's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 11, 2022.
As President and CEO, Zeller will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the bank and development of its programs, products, and services along with financial performance, regulatory compliance, and risk management.
"We're thrilled to appoint Eric as our next President and CEO," said William Austin, Chair of Crossroads Bank's Board of Directors. "In addition to Eric's strong ethical and moral business values, he is committed to serving the Effingham community, engaging with our current and future consumers, and advancing the mission of our community bank."
Zeller brings over 25 years of experience in business administration and management and has also served in a leadership role for Crossroads Bank since 2013 when he joined the Board of Directors.
"I'm excited to join Crossroads Bank in this capacity and look forward to serving the residents and businesses of central Illinois," said Zeller. "As a locally-owned and community-driven financial institution, Crossroads Bank will continue to invest in the local economy while providing valuable resources to benefit our customers and community."
Kelly Roepke, member of the Board of Directors at Crossroads Bank, expressed her and fellow board members' approval of Eric's appointment to this new role. "Eric's operational background, combined with his team-centric management style, makes him an outstanding cultural fit for the Crossroads Bank family," said Roepke. "Our Board looks forward to his leadership in enhancing our banking and lending teams as we fulfill our mission to serve the Effingham and surrounding communities."
As a life-long resident of Effingham, Zeller attended St. Anthony Schools, Parkland College, and the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1995. He received his Masters of Business Administration from Washington University in 2009. Zeller is passionate about helping the Effingham community flourish and invests his time and talent as a current Board Member at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital and Trail Recreation Effingham County (TREC). He is also past president of Effingham Noon Rotary Club and past chairman of Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.
Zeller and his wife, Nicole, have two adult daughters and together they enjoy family outdoor activities including running, biking, riding motorcycles, and camping.
About Crossroads Bank
Crossroads Bank is a locally-owned and community-driven financial institution headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. Since its inception in 1974, Crossroads Bank has invested in the local economy while providing a wide variety of deposit and lending products for personal and commercial use. Learn more about Crossroads Bank at crossroadsbank.com, visit us on Facebook, or contact us at 800.305.7751. Member FDIC.
Media Contact
Eric Zeller, Crossroads Bank, 1 217-259-1804, ezeller@consolidated.net
SOURCE Crossroads Bank