Addition of seasoned, strategic finance executive will support CrossVue's growth
CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossVue, a contemporary consulting firm providing the blueprint for modernizing client operations and processes through Workday, today announced that Randall Fulk has been appointed Chief Financial and Operating Officer. Utilizing his deep industry knowledge and expertise, Fulk will oversee all aspects of CrossVue's financial, operational, and administrative functions of the business.
With over 20 years of extensive experience in corporate finance and strategic planning, Fulk's expertise will be instrumental in building the financial and operational framework and oversight to support CrossVue as they continue to provide Workday services and solutions to clients including advisory, deployment, and post-production support.
"CrossVue is thrilled to have a proven leader like Randy join our team, where he will make an immediate impact on providing leadership to our organization," said Jill Jones, CEO of CrossVue. "Randall's strategic approach to the CFO and COO roles, with deep expertise in the professional services and technology space, coupled with his focus on people and culture, will support the long-term growth of the company."
"I'm delighted to join CrossVue's well-established presence within the Workday ecosystem and am excited to join at a time of significant opportunity for the company," said Fulk. "I look forward to working with Jill and the team to guide CrossVue through our corporate transformation."
Most recently, Fulk served over 15 years as the CFO of Acumen Solutions, Inc., a global consultancy specializing in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform. He began his career at Cohn Reznick LLP (formerly Watkins Meegan LLC), a public accounting firm, where he was involved in attestation, tax preparation, and consulting services. Fulk also serves as a Global Advisory Board Member for the CFO Alliance.
CrossVue is a contemporary consulting firm providing the blueprint for modernizing client operations and processes through Workday. As a leading Workday advisory, deployment, and post-production support firm, we drive critical results for our clients and help them reach their transformation goals through the Workday platform. For more information, visit http://www.crossvue.com.
Media Contact
Shelly Smith, CrossVue, 1 4029809879, ssmith@crossvue.com
SOURCE CrossVue