PALISADES, N.Y., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Video Call Center, LLC (VCC) announced today the general availability of CrowdView™ with BOP™, a significant expansion of the company's industry-leading live virtual audience system. CrowdView delivers the reaction shots and cheers that fuel live TV and events, regardless of where audience members are located. The new BOP technology lets producers single out individual panelists to be displayed full-screen and allows virtual participants to interact directly with the cast and other audience members.
"CrowdView with BOP from VCC is the first solution that completely blurs the line between in-house, remote, and hybrid audiences," says Larry Thaler, CEO of VCC. "Our patented technologies for IP remotes extend the reach of producers, enabling them to engage fully with people anywhere in the world. CrowdView with BOP empowers producers to take the live interactive experience to unprecedented heights, delivering the energy and interplay that is only possible when a live cast interacts with a live audience."
VCC's new BOP feature for CrowdView lets a show cast or event participants interact directly with the individual audience members within their live virtual audience (video). BOP zeros in on a single audience member or panel member at the press of a button. When producers "BOP" a remote contributor, the system automatically brings the selected participant forward as a full-screen video and isolated audio. BOP can be configured to mute the rest of the audience and also supports custom muting. Specific audio tracks can remain open in the background so that producers can allow selective interaction or even fully isolated audio without full screening.
CrowdView with BOP recreates the whole in-studio audience experience for fans, the show host, guests, and production teams. Like all VCC video remote-by-IP solutions, CrowdView with BOP is purpose-built to address television's creative and technical requirements and other professional-caliber live productions and corporate events. However, unlike off-the-shelf video conferencing applications, VCC patented technologies offer a unique combination of capabilities that include: reliable long-duration connections, flexible screen layouts, the highest possible audio/video quality, broadcast-quality audio routing, precise and flexible editorial control, and lag-free natural two-way interactivity.
CrowdView is a proven and vital part of today's most engaging, innovative television. For example, the Kelly Clarkson Show uses CrowdView daily to connect with one of the largest viewing audiences in daytime television (video). In addition, NBA Center Court uses CrowdView to engage NBA season ticket holders and other fans when they can't make it to marquee live games. CrowdView also has extensive corporate/industrial applications, such as virtual tradeshows and brand events with live workshops.
CrowdView with BOP is available for use in conjunction with the VCC Caller Queue(R) show-branded participant aggregation and management system and the VCC StageDoor™ automated remote system for VIP guests. All VCC systems are available as SaaS (Software as a Service) do-it-yourself solutions or VCC's white-glove, full-service Caller Cloud(R).
ABOUT THE VIDEO CALL CENTER, LLC
The VCC is a technology and production services company devoted to handling large numbers of IP Video remotes-by-smartphone and putting them on the air through patented caller acquisition technology, workflow, and assistive automation (US patents #8,767,031, #9,654,731, #10,904,386 China patent #ZL 201380050976.3, Japan Patent 0149126001 and other patents pending). The VCC licenses its software and provides caller acquisition and production services. VCC has helped clients produce hundreds of broadcast and web programs, supporting NBCU, Major League Baseball, CBS, Fox TV Stations, CBS, CNN, Discovery, Fox Sports Networks, TLC, NBATV, WWE, Vice, Ballys Sports, and many others. Examples of programs and complete information about the VCC are available at thevcc.tv.
