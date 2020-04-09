CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Crowe LLP recently named Chris Mitchell as the firm's first chief diversity officer. Crowe is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world.
Mitchell has been with Crowe for six years, serving as a consulting principal within the technology, media and telecommunications services group prior to this appointment. In his new officer role, Mitchell is responsible for driving an innovative and programmatic agenda to support a culture of inclusion in line with the firm's vision and strategy. He has an MBA in IT management from Touro University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Diversity and inclusion have been a major focus for Crowe and for Crowe CEO Jim Powers throughout his tenure. "The firm needs to continue building, promoting and sustaining an inclusive work environment where each person feels a sense of belonging and is inspired to bring their best each day," Powers said. "As we continue to dedicate resources to this goal, we felt it was important to appoint someone to lead and be held accountable for the continued progress toward our vision."
As one of the firm's top priorities, diversity and inclusion is championed internally at Crowe by its Inclusion Excellence Council, which Mitchell has chaired. The council oversees initiatives that work to understand, appreciate and address the various perspectives and needs of all Crowe people, clients and the communities in which the firm operates.
"I've been given the opportunity to formally lead our diversity efforts," said Mitchell, "but what's important to understand is that Crowe is behind it, firm leadership is behind it and our people have been behind it all along."
Mitchell said the need for diversity resources continues to strengthen and evolve. "On top of being vital for a company's workforce, it's also growing more important in business," he said.
"Crowe is already nurturing the values, ethics and culture of diversity, and as we mature as a business, it's critical to have the resources dedicated to it, as well," Mitchell said. "Diversity and inclusion are not only important to the firm, but important to our clients and prospects as well. This offers us an opportunity to grow and recognize the diverse backgrounds at Crowe."
About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.