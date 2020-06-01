CHICAGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Cama, CPA, has been named the managing partner of audit services at Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Effective today, Cama, 53, takes over the role from Mark Baer, who begins focusing on CEO-elect responsibilities to prepare for his transition into the CEO role on April 1, 2021.
Cama has more than 30 years audit experience, specializing in the financial services industry, including public company audits, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley Act Section 404 reporting and more. She recently served as the Northeast regional audit leader for the firm.
Cama has held several leadership roles during her tenure at Crowe, including being elected as the first female to chair the Crowe board of directors in 2016. She currently serves as the office managing partner in New York and was previously the office managing partner in Livingston, New Jersey. Cama is also active in Women Leading @ Crowe, the firm's women leadership and mentorship group.
"Taking on this new role is not only a well-deserved highlight in Wendy's accomplished career here at Crowe, but a milestone for the firm as she becomes our first female business unit managing partner," said Crowe CEO Jim Powers. "Wendy embodies the firm's core values of care, share, invest and grow. She leads by example and is a trusted resource for her clients and colleagues. Wendy will be an incredible steward for maintaining the highest standards of audit quality for the firm and the profession."
As the managing partner of Crowe audit services, Cama will focus on the firm's people through diversity and inclusion initiatives, as well as continuation of digital transformation, audit quality and effective risk management, while increasing growth and profitability.
"Communication and transparency are critical to establishing trust among our people and our clients," Cama said. "Throughout my 30-year career at Crowe I have always admired our culture and values that have instilled such trust. I'm excited to enter this next chapter in my career and to provide lasting value to our audit team, clients and the firm."
Cama, a graduate of Illinois State University, joined Crowe in 1990 and was elected partner in 2003. In May, she completed her three-year term on the American Institute of CPAs Council.
Additionally, Cama is involved in many national accounting and banking associations, including the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Center for Audit Quality, Financial Managers Society and several New Jersey and New York accounting and banking associations. She is also on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County, New Jersey, and on the board of Junior Achievement of New Jersey. She was named one of NJBIZ's Best 50 Women in Business in 2016.
