JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has appointed Megan Davidson as Chief People Officer to lead the people, labor and culture strategy across its enterprise. In this role as part of the company's senior leadership team, Davidson is responsible for Crowley's leadership as an employer of choice among its various industries and geographies, as well as furthering the company's commitment to a dynamic employee experience and talent development.
"Bringing Megan onboard as the chief people officer, with her extensive experience, exemplifies our commitment to finding, developing and advancing our most valuable asset -- our people," said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. "Her knowledge of human capital and culture will help our teams succeed and reach beyond their highest potential. We will look to her to expand the capabilities and talents of our people to meet our strategic organizational goals."
Davidson comes to Crowley after an extensive career with British Petroleum (BP), where she served in various human resource and labor relations leadership roles. Most recently, she served as vice president of people and culture where she oversaw business partnering for more than 5,000 employees across 50 countries. In addition, she guided the organization through a global strategic transformation, led the development and implementation of multiple people, management and business strategies, actively and successfully negotiated with labor unions as well as created and progressed global strategies addressing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), talent management and culture.
Before joining BP in 2010, Davidson served as an HR business partner at DWS, the asset management division of the global financial services provider Deutsche Bank.
"I look forward to engaging leadership throughout the enterprise to continue to develop and excel Crowley's culture across all aspects of our business and energizing our employees, customers and partners," said Davidson.
Davidson holds an MBA in human resource management from DePaul University and a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics from Illinois Wesleyan University.
