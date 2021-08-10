CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, Cruise Planners relaunched a series of in-person events including Bootcamps in Las Vegas and Orlando focused on marketing, sales, social media and new technology tools. The three-day event was well attended and hosted by Cruise Planners' Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Scott Koepf.
"I loved seeing the sense of camaraderie and Cruisitude® felt throughout the Bootcamps – from reconnecting with fellow travel advisors, to learning tips and tricks from the Home Office Team and engaging with travel partners – it was great to be connecting again in person," Koepf said. "The content was designed to get our advisors excited about revamping their businesses and motivating them for the future of travel."
There were multiple ways the 250 Cruise Planners advisors in attendance could interact and network with the nearly 100 preferred partners, including a welcome cocktail reception, trade show and one-on-one appointments, which was one of the most popular experiences. Another fan favorite was the Partner Panels, which were both centered around land travel featuring all-inclusive resorts and European-focused travel brands. While Cruise Planners travel agents have always been full service, during the pandemic, many pivoted to sell more land than ever before.
During the Bootcamp training, advisors heard from a panel of top producing travel advisors who revealed insights, advice and what made them successful during interview panels. One common theme during the panel was insight into how they adjusted to an increased level of communication with clients during the pandemic.
"I just returned from the Las Vegas Bootcamp and am inspired to continue to build our business. Of course, Scott did and amazing job as usual, but it was great having the technology team present the new CP Maxx Task Manager tool and show us all how helpful this new tool is for our business. I walked away with new knowledge and the renewed friendships with my fellow CP agents," said Rick Carlson, Cruise Planners Travel Advisor. Attendees also had the opportunity to extend their time in either Orlando or Las Vegas by attending a post-Bootcamp familiarization (FAM) trips.
Cruise Planner Advisors who attended the Bootcamp training sessions were impressed and fulfilled by the much-needed connection. Here what they had to say:
- "As always, Bootcamp is just that, a boot of valuable information when we need it most. Thank you for your commitment and dedication in offering another amazing Bootcamp," said Helene Quick, Cruise Planners Franchise Owner.
- "I was so happy to be there with my fellow Cruise Planners and vendors. It was a wonderful time. I came home tired, but with a focus since it gave me the push forward I needed," said Susan Lola, Cruise Planners Franchise Owner.
- "It was reinvigorating to be amongst fellow Cruise Planners and hear all their stories – I cannot wait to do more Cruise Planners Bootcamps," said new Cruise Planners Franchise Owner, Travis Radtke.
Later this year, Cruise Planners will host an in-person Convention in Mexico, where they will showcase new programs, new marketing opportunities and reveal new technology tools.
