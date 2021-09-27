HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the challenges the past 2 years with the numerous lockdowns and closures, Crunch Canada is excited to announce its expansion and growth in one of the largest cities in Canada.
Crunch Canada announced today four newly converted Crunch Fitness locations in Hamilton, including Hamilton East Mountain, Upper Centennial, Ancaster and Lower Stoney Creek. The clubs were formerly 5 Star Fitness & Nutrition Centre locations, now converted into top-notch Crunch facilities. Each location boasts up to 23,000-square-feet of gym space with state-of-the-art equipment.
With two Crunch clubs already existing in Hamilton, the newest four bring the total to six conveniently accessible locations throughout the community. The new Crunch facilities are owned by Hamilton local Jarrett Elliot, who has owned and operated the clubs for over 13 years.
To celebrate the opening of these new clubs, members can join now with rates starting as low as $9.95 month, with $4 enrollment, and two weeks free through the month of September.
Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, these new clubs will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a group fitness studio, HydroMassage® beds, tanning capsules and amenities, spacious locker rooms, and more.
"We are so excited to be part of an outstanding and affordable fitness offering in Hamilton," said owner Jarrett Elliot. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, a rock star team and memberships that start at $9.95 per month, we are excited to be part of the exponential growth of the Crunch brand in the region."
Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.
For more information on the online sale dates and membership rates for each of the four new clubs, please visit:
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Limits.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
